Rubina Dilaik drops a glimpse of twins Edhaa & Jeeva's 2nd birthday celebration by the beach

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Television's' Chotti Bahu' Rubina Dilaik celebrated her twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva's 2nd birthday on November 27.

Revealing that for her, the month of November is dedicated to their little bundles of joy, Rubina uploaded a couple of photos and videos from the beachside birthday celebration on social media.

The photos showed a beautifully decorated long table by the beach, adorned with flowers, balloons, and cushions. We could also see a big sign saying '2' and 'Happy Birthday' placed near the table, with lights also enhancing the atmosphere.

From the family gathered at the beach side for the cake cutting, to just chilling by the beach, to having a family pool party, to the baby girls in the gaming zone with their dad, the post gave an insight into a wholesome birthday celebration.

Dropping the birthday snippets on the photo-sharing app, Rubina penned, "November is a very special month, a month dedicated to our daughters! A month filled with blessings and lessons….. #E&J (Red heart emoji) (sic)."

It must be noted that Rubina and husband Abhinav Shukla have made a conscious decision to keep their baby girls in Shimla under the care of Rubina's parents, ensuring the kids grow up in a clean and natural environment.

Work-wise, Rubina and Abhinav turned out to be the winners of the show, ‘Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga’.

Reflecting on their journey in the show, Rubina and Abhinav mentioned in a statement, “'Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga' was a superb way for us to spend time together without life rushing by us. As a couple, we’re far from perfect, and we, along with other couples, were very candid about our blind spots, and that was super liberating. Winning this trophy is extremely special; it’s the result of all the love we’ve received from the viewers and the supportive spirit of every couple who made this journey so much fun. We want to thank COLORS and the makers of this show for creating a space that was honest, warm, and full of heart. Our deepest gratitude to Sonali ma’am and Munawar for their love, gentleness, humour, and guidance".

--IANS

pm/

