November 01, 2025 9:52 PM हिंदी

RSS does not function on caste lines: Dattatreya Hosabale

RSS does not function on caste lines: Dattatreya Hosabale

Jabalpur, Nov 1 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, said on Saturday that the caste-based census should serve its real purpose and it shouldn’t be politically motivated, asserting that the Sangh does not function on caste lines.

Hosabale made this statement while addressing the press on the three-day marathon sessions of the organisation, which was attended by over 400 top functionaries, including Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, in Jabalpur on Saturday.

Responding to some more queries on caste enumeration, Hosabale said that caste-based remarks are made only to secure votes.

He asserted that unity and harmony were essential for the country’s progress.

The senior RSS functionary stated that there is still backwardness among various castes in the society, and they need to be empowered.

He stated that data from the caste census is useful to ensure the benefits of government schemes.

"The RSS does not function on caste lines, but wherever the data is useful for the country, it should be gathered," he stated, adding that, "The Supreme Court had already observed that it could be undertaken if necessary."

Addressing the post-executive meeting press conference, RSS general secretary also stated that Hindu society has many castes and sects, besides spiritual organisations.

“The feeling of social goodwill must grow to strengthen self-confidence in society,” he said

Meanwhile, Hosabale also pointed on pointed out various other challenges, especially growing drug addiction among the youth.

"Drugs are being sold even near institutions like IIMs and schools. To protect the youth, efforts are needed at administrative, religious, and social levels," he stated.

The National Executive Body meeting of the RSS was organised in Jabalpur to discuss the programmes marking the 100 years of the Sangh and to discuss other national issues.

--IANS

pd/dan

LATEST NEWS

Strong GST collections belies absurd fear of large falls, states turn net gainers: SBI Research

Strong GST collections belies absurd fear of large falls, states turn net gainers: SBI Research

Pranav, Pranesh, SS Ganguly provide winning start for India, Divya Deshmukh goes down fighting in first game in the opening round of the FIDE World Cup 2025 in Arpora, Goa, on Saturday. Photo credit: GCA

FIDE World Cup: Pranav, Pranesh, Ganguly provide winning start for India, Divya Deshmukh goes down fighting in first game

Coal India’s production increased nearly 10-fold in 5 decades

Coal India’s production increased nearly 10-fold in 5 decades

Anand’s dropout crisis reversed: Hundreds of students return to classrooms

Anand’s dropout crisis reversed: Hundreds of students return to classrooms

Awami League commands strong support base in Bangladesh: Report (File image)

Awami League commands strong support base in Bangladesh: Report

Exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar shoot a romantic video; fans ask them to get back together

Exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar shoot a romantic video; fans ask them to get back together

Farah Khan says, 'Ananya Panday could have been my daughter,' referring to her massive crush on Chunky Panday

Farah Khan says, 'Ananya Panday could have been my daughter,' referring to her massive crush on Chunky Panday

Poor quality, frequent malfunctions undermine confidence in Chinese arms: Report (File image)

Poor quality, frequent malfunctions undermine confidence in Chinese arms: Report

Anirban Lahiri shoots 12-under, Tom McKibbin stays in front at Link Hong Kong Open in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Anirban shoots 12-under, McKibbin stays in front at Link Hong Kong Open

‘We won’t forget or forgive’: 1984 riot survivors attack Congress, urge swift justice

‘We won’t forget or forgive’: 1984 riot survivors attack Congress, urge swift justice