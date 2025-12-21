Mohan Bhagwat says it is a mistake to conflate RSS with BJP

Kolkata, Dec 21 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that there are some misconceptions about the organisation among a section of people.

Addressing a gathering at the Science City auditorium in Kolkata to mark the centenary celebrations of the RSS, Bhagwat clarified that the Sangh has no enemy.

He called for a greater Hindu unity and said it would be a mistake to conflate the BJP and the RSS, and the only goal of the Sangh is the unity and solidarity of the Hindu community.

Bhagwat said, “The Sangh is often misinterpreted. Many know the name but do not understand the work of the Sangh. The RSS only thinks about the betterment of Hindu society. It does not operate with any kind of animosity. While the growth of the Sangh may hurt the interests of many, the Sangh itself has no enemies."

The Sarsanghchalak claimed that politics is unnecessarily conflated with the Sangh. Bhagwat said, “It is true that many BJP leaders are in the RSS. But it is wrong to conflate the RSS and the BJP. The RSS does not operate with a mindset of conflict. It only thinks about the betterment of Hindu society.”

However, shops of narrow interest will shut down if the organisation grows. "To bring the reality in front of people, lecture and interaction sessions have been organised in four cities of the country. RSS does not have any political agenda. The Sangh works for the betterment and protection of the Hindu society," said Bhagwat.

The RSS chief said that the country will again become ‘Vishwaguru’ and it is the duty of the Sangh to prepare the society for the purpose.

In a message aimed at uniting the Hindu community, the RSS chief emphasised the need to return to forgotten roots.

He also mentioned Bengali icons like Swami Vivekananda, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Notably, Bhagwat highly praised Raja Ram Mohan Roy, echoing the sentiments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. He said, “Ram Mohan Roy fought tirelessly for social reform throughout his life. The work of social reform began during his time. The RSS wants to carry forward that very legacy," he said.

--IANS

sch/dpb