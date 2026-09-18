Nikkhil Advani reveals what he consumes in literature, art, and what fuels his creative pursuits

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who is receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released streaming show ‘The Revolutionaries’, has shared that history is his strongest area of interest.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS along with Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Parizada. Nikkhil’s body of work reflects his interest in telling stories which are strongly rooted in history. ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Freedom at Midnight’, ‘The Empire’ point to his penchant for historical stories with ‘The Revolutionaries’ joining the league.

He told IANS, “I just read a lot of history. I devour it, I inhale it. I don't like reading too much fiction. I listen to a lot of podcasts. I keep listening to music more and more. I'm glad that my daughter who's 20, we've gone through a cycle now because for a long time I was listening to her music. Now she's now understood that my music is better than her music. So, anything from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Kishore Kumar, Hemant Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, The Beatles and Pink Floyd, Dire Straits, Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay everything”.

He further mentioned, “But now I find myself just reading scripts. I'm reading scripts all the time. I'm sending notes all the time. I'm sending edit notes all the time.We have found what works for us, which possibly makes me think that now maybe I have to flip everything again and, and, and, and surprise everybody. But, I like to read a lot, and that's where everything comes from”.

Meanwhile, ‘The Revolutionaries’ follows 4 freedom fighters, Rash Behari Bose, Pratibha Lahiri, Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Bagha Jatin, who locked horns with the British Raj. The series is inspired by true events and is set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle. It also stars Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah.

The show tells the story of Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. It was because of the sustained efforts of the aforementioned revolutionaries that the British empire had to shift its capital to Delhi from Kolkata.

The show is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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