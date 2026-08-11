RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address New York event on August 29

Washington, August 11 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a large gathering of Hindu Americans in New York City on August 29, marking a rare public appearance by him in the United States.

The Universal Oneness Celebrations will bring together Hindu cultural, spiritual, service and community organisations from across the country, according to a statement issued by the organisers.

The gathering will coincide with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. It will focus on unity, civic responsibility, social harmony and interfaith understanding.

The event is being organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue, or AHEAD Forum, in partnership with hundreds of participating organisations. The organisers described it as one of the largest and most diverse Hindu community gatherings held in the United States.

Bhagwat, who has led the RSS since 2009, is expected to deliver the principal address. The organisers said his appearance was likely to attract national and international interest because he rarely speaks at large public events in the United States.

The programme will also feature faith-based speakers and cultural performances aligned with the theme of universal unity. Details about other speakers, the venue and the timing of the programme have not yet been announced.

Organisers said the event comes as questions of social cohesion, pluralism, civic participation and interfaith understanding are receiving increased attention across the United States.

They said the gathering would highlight the growing role of Hindu Americans in public life and their contributions to education, healthcare, business, public service, philanthropy and civic engagement.

The programme will present the ancient Indian philosophical principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “The World Is One Family” — as a framework for dialogue, mutual respect, shared responsibility and service.

Participants are expected to represent different linguistic, regional, cultural and organisational backgrounds. The organisers said the event would seek to demonstrate how a diverse community could unite around shared values while preserving its distinct traditions.

Raksha Bandhan traditionally honours the bond between siblings and the responsibility to protect and care for one another. The New York programme will extend that theme to relations among communities, nations, humanity and nature, according to the statement.

Community leaders, entrepreneurs, doctors, educators, lawyers, artists, elected officials, veterans, youth leaders, faith leaders and volunteers are expected to attend.

Delegations will also come from temples, yoga organisations, educational institutions, service groups, linguistic and regional associations, cultural bodies and interfaith communities across the country.

--IANS

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