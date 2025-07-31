July 31, 2025 12:06 AM हिंदी

RS debate: HM Shah blasts Cong for coining ‘saffron terror’, says 'Hindus can never be terrorists'

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday listed out several Congress-era errors, leading to the formation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and loss of vast swathes of land to enemy nations and also tore into the grand old party’s appeasement politics for political gains.

Speaking on Operation Sindoor debate, the Home Minister held Congress' policies responsible for multiple acts of terror in the country, while categorically stating that Hindus can never be terrorists.

HM Shah said that the desperation of the Congress party for a certain vote bank, in all these years, emboldened the terrorists and their motives.

Blasting the previous Congress regimes for coining ‘saffron terror’, he said that the grand old party demonised the majority community i.e. Hindus for its myopic political gains.

Recalling the Batla House encounter, he said that the Congress party abandoned its own forces and stood with Pakistan-sponsored terrorists for appeasing a certain community.

“When the country mourned the demise of brave cop Mohan Sharma in Batla House encounter, Sonia Gandhi wept for the Batla House shooters,” he said, questioning the absurd politicking of Congress party.

The Home Minister also rebutted Congress’ China jab and spoke about instances when the latter’s conduct looked dubious and diabolical.

“When our forces were engaging with enemy forces during Doklam face-off, the Congress leaders were clandestinely meeting Chinese officials. What kind of politics is this?” he questioned.

Responding to Chidambaram’s charge that Operation Sindoor was not decisive, he asked the principal opposition party whether the 1965, 1971 battles were final and decisive and if Pakistan stopped spreading terror after being then taught a lesson.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has instilled fear in the minds and hearts of terrorists across the border and whenever the terror elements will rear its head, "our Army will crush them again".

