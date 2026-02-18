France moving into top tier of India's foreign policy priorities: Report

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) By elevating their relationship to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' during French President Emmanuel Macron's ongoing visit to India, both countries have signalled that Paris is moving into the top tier of New Delhi's foreign policy priorities.

According to a report by India Narrative, this partnership extends beyond trade or defence deals, encompassing long-term global coordination in technology, security, and economic resilience.

French President Macron highlighted the significance in a post on X, writing “India and France have decided to elevate their strategic partnership to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership. In diplomacy, that means a great deal.”

The report noted that the 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' is not a standard diplomatic category; it is a political signal that the existing ‘strategic partnership’ - in place since 1998 - is being deepened and globalised. In practice, this entails three key dimensions: the two nations view each other as long-horizon partners in a multipolar world rather than mere transactional allies; their cooperation is framed as a "force for global stability" amid wars and great-power rivalries; and the relationship is being institutionalised through new dialogues — such as an annual foreign ministers' review linked to India's Horizon 2047 roadmap — to ensure continuity beyond electoral cycles.

For India, France now joins a select group including the United States and Russia at the level of “special” strategic partners, while also strengthening India’s broader relationship with the European Union.

During Macron’s visit, 21 agreements and documents were signed across defence production, critical minerals, high technology, AI, energy transition, and health.

Key initiatives include a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Safran to produce HAMMER air-to-ground missiles in India, and reciprocal deployment of officers in each other’s land forces to enhance interoperability.

Frameworks on lithium and rare earth minerals, renewable energy, nuclear collaboration, and advanced technologies were also agreed upon, creating operational depth for the partnership.

The India Narrative report emphasised that France’s industrial footprint in India — from Rafale and Mirage aircraft to Scorpene submarines — now extends to co-production and exports, providing India with technology absorption, manufacturing capabilities, and jobs while offering France a trusted Asian production base.

On critical minerals and energy, the partnership helps India diversify supply chains, while the 'India-France Year of Innovation 2026' aims to connect start-ups, researchers, and private firms in AI, space, quantum, and clean technology.

"In high technology, the launch of the 'India‑France Year of Innovation 2026' is meant to broaden the relationship beyond state‑to‑state projects into start‑ups, researchers and private firms in areas like AI, space, quantum and clean tech. That “people‑centric” innovation focus, stressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is designed to create networks of co‑development that endure beyond any single government contract," the report mentioned.

The report concluded that the partnership is a strategic response to global uncertainty and rivalry, with both nations coordinating to balance multipolar interests.

It highlighted that the true test of this elevated partnership will be whether co-production, energy and mineral agreements, and innovation initiatives translate into concrete projects, creating a durable, long-term alignment that shapes bilateral trade and global coalitions alike.

--IANS

rs/as