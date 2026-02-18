Chiranjeevi calls wife Surekha the 'nucleus of our family' in a heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi wished his better half, Surekha, on her birthday with a sweet social media post.

He admitted that she has been his greatest strength ever since their wedding in 1980.

The 'Indra' actor shared that Surekha is the nucleus that keeps their family together.

Uploading some unseen photos of the couple over the years, Chiranjeevi penned on social media, "Happy Birthday to dearest Surekha.

From the day we got married on February 20, 1980, you have been my greatest strength. As we celebrate your birthday today and our wedding anniversary in advance, my heart is filled with gratitude. (sic)."

He went on to add, "You are the nucleus of our family, the one who binds us all with love. You embraced my family members as your own, stood by them in every moment, and became a true daughter to my parents, just as they embraced you with equal affection."

Calling his wife the real secret behind his success, he further stated, "If anyone asks me the secret of my success, it is not my talent or hard work, “It is you”. Because you carried every responsibility with quiet strength, I could focus completely on my profession. In every crisis, in every celebration, you are the one who holds us together. You are not just my wife, you are my strength, my support system, my peace."

Chiranjeevi confessed that whatever he is today, it is because of his wife.

He shared, "On your birthday today, and as we approach our wedding anniversary, I want to say this from my heart - I am what I am because of you."

The Megastar concluded the post saying, "With all my love, always and forever", followed by a red heart emoji.

Chiranjeevi and Surekha got married on February 20, 1980.

The couple is blessed with two daughters, Sushmita and Sreeja, and a son, Ram Charan, who is also a prominent actor in Tollywood.

