RPL Season 1: Dominant Kalinga Black Tigers defeat Mumbai Dreamers

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) The Kalinga Black Tigers produced a clinical and dominant display against the Mumbai Dreamers, defeating them 33-5 in a Season 1 match of the Rugby Premier League at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), here on Tuesday.

The Kalinga Black Tigers started well as they kept the Mumbai Dreamers at bay, and just before the end of the first quarter, Perry Baker scored a well-worked try, after which Maurice Longbottom converted easily. A little later, the Tigers doubled their lead when Baker scored yet another try, and Ethan Turner converted his kick with aplomb. At half-time, the Kalinga Black Tigers led 14-0.

After the break, the Tigers continued their dominant display as Ethan Turner now had a try to his name. At the other end, though, the Dreamers finally managed to get on the scoresheet as Elias Hancock went over the line.

Any hopes of a comeback for the Dreamers, though, were snuffed out by the Tigers as Lucas Lacamp scored a couple of quick tries and Longbottom polished off the conversions with ease.

The RPL Season 1 is reaching the home stretch with Hyderabad Heroes becoming the first team to claim a spot in the playoffs. The Hyderabad team secured its place in the playoffs with a crucial win over Chennai Bulls in a crucial match on Monday.

The Hyderabad Heroes produced a scintillating display of rugby, as they went back to the top of the points table, after swatting aside the challenge of the Chennai Bulls by a scoreline of 28-7.

The Hyderabad Heroes were in fine form and dominated the Chennai Bulls, winning 28-7. The Chennai Bulls were out of the blocks at good speed and took the lead when Terry Kennedy scored a try, and Joaquin Pellandini added two more to the cause. However, after that, the Hyderabad Heroes cranked up the style – Javed Hussain and Motu Opetai scored a try each, and Manuel Moreno converted on both occasions. At the half-time break, the Hyderabad Heroes led 14-7.

--IANS

bsk/