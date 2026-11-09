November 09, 2026 5:52 PM हिंदी

Royal Bengal tigress again escapes from Buxa Tiger Reserve in north Bengal

Royal Bengal tigress again escapes from Buxa Tiger Reserve in north Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 9 (IANS) Days after being traced to Assam and brought back, Royal Bengal tigress 'Rani' escaped again from Buxa Tiger Reserve in northern West Bengal's Alipurduar district, Forest Department officials said on Monday.

A few days ago, the tigress was brought back from Assam with great fanfare after its first escape. However, less than five days later, the tigress escaped from Buxa forest again, evading surveillance.

A search has already begun for the tigress. Simultaneously, a red alert has been issued.

The incident began on September 27 when a three-year-old tigress from Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve was subdued by firing tranquilliser bullets and airlifted to Hasimara Air Force Base in Alipurduar on September 30. The airlift was carried out by an IM-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force. After landing at Hasimara Air Force Station, two wildlife doctors and tiger experts examined all the physical parameters of the tigress for more than an hour. After that, she was taken by road to the Buxa Tiger Reserve.

This initiative was taken as part of a plan to increase the number of tigers in north Bengal and establish a permanent settlement for tigers in the Buxa jungle.

On October 5, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav informed that the Royal Bengal tigress was released into the jungle. Later that month, the tigress escaped, crossing the Sankosh River to reach the Raimona National Park of ​​Assam.

Initially, the Forest Department did not want to interfere with the natural movement of the tigress. Later, concerns arose about her presence near the locality and the safety of domestic animals.

State Forest Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon himself went to Assam to bring the tigress back.

Finally, on November 3, in a joint operation by the West Bengal and Assam Forest Departments in Assam's Kokrajhar district, the tigress was surrounded with the help of three elephants. After an about two-hour operation, she was subdued by firing tranquilisers, brought back to Alipurduar in a box, and put back into an enclosure. However, on Sunday afternoon, the tigress escaped from the enclosure again.

--IANS

sch/vd

LATEST NEWS

Whirlpool of India clocks 39 pc drop in Q2 net profit

Whirlpool of India clocks 39 pc drop in Q2 net profit

Jemimah returns to India’s squads for all-format tour of South Africa, Amanjot included in T20Is

Jemimah returns to India’s squads for all-format tour of South Africa, Amanjot included in T20Is

Bangladesh's new Foreign Secretary dodges questions on Hasina passport issue

Bangladesh's new Foreign Secretary dodges questions on Hasina passport issue

Nithiin's 'Alias Rukmini' shooting wrapped! (Photo: Unanimous Productions/Instagram)

Nithiin's 'Alias Rukmini' shooting wrapped!

India, EU review Strategic Partnership, progress on FTA

India and EU review Strategic Partnership, progress on FTA

Rs 1 crore prize purse awaits runners at Puri Coastal Marathon, the first-ever road-plus-sand marathon in Puri, Odisha, on Monday. Photo credit: Odisha Athletics

Puri Coastal Marathon: Rs 1 crore prize purse awaits runners at first-ever road-plus-sand marathon

Pakistan's Lahore becomes world's most polluted city (File Photo)

Pakistan's Lahore becomes world's most polluted city

Gujarat must be drug-free by 2028, a year ahead of national target: HM Amit Shah (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat must be drug-free by 2028, a year ahead of national target: HM Amit Shah

Bhavika Ahire, Anaadi Tagde to lead India U19 sides in home Women's U19 T20 Tri-Series with Nepal. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Bhavika Ahire, Anaadi Tagde to lead India U19 sides in home tri-series with Nepal

Actor Balaji Murugadoss: I will meet you in court; will make sure every cop who came to my house is suspended! (Photo: Balaji Murugadoss/X)

Actor Balaji Murugadoss tells cops: I will meet you in court; says will make sure every cop who came to his house is suspended!