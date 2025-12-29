Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club win Sub-jr Men Academy C'ships Zone A & B title, to play final on Tuesday

Surat, Dec 29 (IANS) Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy secured the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B title at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground in Surat, Gujarat, on Monday. Army Boys Sports Company finished as the runners-up, with Sail Hockey Academy taking third place.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won the final with a 2-0 victory over Army Boys Sports Company. Ali Razzaq scored at 35 minutes, and Sanmukh Singh added another at 56 minutes, both key in securing the championship.

In the third-place match, Sail Hockey Academy finished third after defeating Ritu Rani Hockey Academy 7-0. Arun Lakra scored twice (13’, 34’), while Bikash Kaetha (15’), Mohmad Shahid (17’), Kailash Kujur (22’), Milan Athokpam (28’), and Malemnganba Akoijam (35’) also scored for Sail Hockey Academy.

Earlier today, the semi-finals of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B were held at the same venue. Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy advanced to the finals after winning their matches.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy secured a victory with a 8-1 score over Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy in the first semi-final. Prince Singh scored twice at 7 and 58 minutes, Amandeep also netted twice at 11 and 47 minutes, and Jarman Singh achieved a brace at 25 and 59 minutes. Varinder Singh opened the scoring early at 2 minutes, and Uttkarsh added a goal at 13 minutes for the winners. Hitesh Kataria scored Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy's sole goal in the 47th minute.

In the second semi-final, S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy secured a 2-1 win against Namdhari XI. Diljeet Singh scored at 37 minutes and Jagjit Singh at 39 minutes for the winners, while Sehajpreet Singh netted for Namdhari XI at 53 minutes.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy will compete against S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy in the final on December 30. On the same day, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy will play against Namdhari XI in the third-place match.

