PM Modi surpasses 30 million YouTube subscribers, emerges as most followed global leader

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed the landmark figure of 30 million subscribers on YouTube, reinforcing his standing as the most-followed world leader on the video-sharing platform.

With this milestone, PM Modi now leads the global rankings among serving and former heads of government in terms of subscriber base. According to available figures, he remains well ahead of other prominent political figures worldwide in this category.

The second position is held by former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has approximately 6.6 million subscribers -- a number that amounts to roughly one-fourth of PM Modi's subscriber count.

PM Modi's digital reach on YouTube also significantly exceeds that of US President Donald Trump, with the Indian Prime Minister having more than seven times the number of subscribers, highlighting the scale of his online engagement and global outreach.

Within India, the gap is equally pronounced. In terms of subscriber numbers, PM Modi's channel has nearly three times as many subscribers as that of Rahul Gandhi.

His subscriber base is also more than four times higher than that of both the Aam Aadmi Party and the Indian National Congress individually.

With over 30 million subscribers, PM Modi's YouTube channel now stands as the most subscribed among world leaders globally, underscoring his continued dominance in the digital communication space.

Just a few days ago, on February 26, PM Modi surpassed the landmark figure of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first serving world leader and politician to reach the milestone on the social media platform.

Having joined Instagram in 2014, PM Modi has, over the past decade, transformed his account into one of the most active and widely followed digital platforms among global leaders.

His presence on the platform has steadily expanded, reflecting a sustained outreach strategy that connects with audiences both in India and abroad.

Among prominent international leaders, PM Modi currently commands the largest follower base on Instagram. Significantly, his follower count is more than double that of US President Donald Trump on the platform.

In fact, the combined number of followers of the next five major world leaders does not surpass PM Modi's individual tally.

US President Donald Trump stands second with 43.2 million followers. He is followed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million followers, Brazilian President Lula with 14.4 million followers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 11.6 million followers, and Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million followers.

On the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi has 106.3 followers, while on Facebook, he has maintained a following of 54 million.

The figures highlight PM Modi's expansive global reach and strong connections, particularly among younger audiences worldwide.

--IANS

sd/dpb