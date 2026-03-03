Nivedhithaa Sathish-starrer 'Oh Butterfly' cleared for release with 'A' certificate

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Vijay Ranganathan's upcoming romantic crime thriller 'Oh Butterfly', featuring actress Nivedhithaa Sathish in the lead, for release with an 'A' certificate.

.Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, production house Anthill Cinema wrote, "A is for Adults with a past. A is for Awkward truths. A is for After midnight conversations. An A-certificate for A-grade tension. In theatres on March 6 to make you uncomfortable. Decide if you want to come in with your partners or your exes."

The film, which has been produced by Vennky, Anand S Shah, Vijay Ranganathan and Nisha Patial, also features a host of actors including Ciby, Nasser, Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli, Geetha Kailasam and Attul in pivotal roles.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs after makers released a trailer recently.

The trailer begins with a couple arriving at a hill station for their honeymoon. It is evident that the honeymoon is happening after quite a while and that the husband is glad that it finally happening. However, the wife who is called Gouri (played by Nivedhithaa Sathish) doesn't appear too happy with either the honey moon or the wedding. She refuses to get physically intimate with her husband. As a result, he gets frustrated. We also learn that he has now lost his job and that he is in a restless state ever since.

It is under these circumstances that Gouri's husband introduces his college friend Suri to her. The trailer gives the impression that Suri is Gouri's ex-boyfriend and that he tries to get close to her. But then, a series of intense developments occur. The trailer ends with Gouri saying, "To the police, to my parents and to everyone else, this might seem like an accident. But it was I who killed him."

The trailer shows Nasser as a Lepidopterist (someone who collects butterflies and moths). He considers them to be God's angels as they can fly. The director looks to emphasise the point of enjoying the present without worrying about the future through his character. When Nasser's character is asked why he chose to have butterflies as his pets as their life span is only 15 days, he replies, "What is important is how happy we are in those 15 days."

On the technical front, the film has music by the talented music director Vaisakh Somanath and cinematography by Vedaraman Sankaran. Editing for the film is by Bhuvanesh Manivannan. The film has songs penned by three lyricists namely Karthik Netha, Vijay Ranganathan and Vignesh Srikanth. Costumes in the film have been designed by Tina Rosario. The story of the film has been written by director Vijay Ranganathan himself with additional screenplay having been penned by Harish Rajagopal.

