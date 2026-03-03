Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda shed happy tears as they soak in love on Sangeet night

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna, who recently got married to south Vijay Deverakonda, has opened up about their magical Sangeet night, calling it one of the most joyful and emotional evenings of her life.

Sharing a series of pictures in a carousel post from the celebration, the actress reflected on the love, laughter and surprises galore that unfolded through the night.

Rashmika took to her social media account and wrote, “The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night.

It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other..

to family wanting to surprise us.. to

being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well!”

She added, “@falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!! 24.2.26!

The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!.”

The visuals from the evening showcase a grand and heartwarming celebration. Rashmika, in the pictures, and a to-be bride then, looked radiant in a heavily embellished silver lehenga paired with statement diamond jewellery. Vijay complemented her look in an intricately embroidered sherwani.

In one frame, the couple is seen smiling at each other under twinkling fairy lights, while another picture captures Vijay carrying Rashmika in his arms, during a dance performance with fireworks lighting up the background.

Several monochrome shots show the couple laughing, dancing and soaking in love, while vibrant stage pictures feature high-energy dance performances. A family portrait from the beautifully lit outdoor location captures the couple standing amid their loved ones.

Another picture shows both Rashmika and Vijay in happy tears.

Vijay Deverakonda, also took to his social media account to share glimpses from the Sangeet and wrote, “24.02.26. Our Sangeeth night. The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyones speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking. Was a big happy party filled with beautiful people.”

He added, “@falgunishanepeacockindia did witchcraft with the clothes, they brought out the dragons ;) i was in it till 4am :))”

For the uninitiated, Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple is expected to host a grand reception in Hyderabad later this week for members of the film fraternity.

