Rosmin: I am a huge fan of Gandhi Krishna sir's films and the way the heroines were portrayed in them

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Rosmin, who plays the female lead in well known director Ar Gandhi Krishna's upcoming ‎film 'Breakfast', says that she was excited when she was offered the female lead role in the film as she was a huge fan of the director's films and the manner in which heroines were portrayed in them.

Opening up about her experience, Rosmin said, “In 'Chellame', Reema Sen played a very strong and promising character, and in 'Anandha Thandavam', Tamannaah portrayed an innocent role while another character brought in a bold, outspoken presence. In all these films, the female characters had a significant space in driving the story. So, when I was offered a role in Gandhi Krishna sir’s film, I was truly excited, as I am a huge fan of these films and the way the heroines were portrayed. I felt honoured to be part of a film that continues that legacy."

Rosmin, who has a modelling background, said, "I have been given a very promising role in 'Breakfast', with many emotional moments as well as light, cute romantic portions. It was a beautiful experience to explore both these shades. I believe audiences will enjoy these dimensions and connect deeply with the film. I am confident it will leave a lasting impact.”

Well known director Ar Gandhi Krishna, who is best known for having directed hit films like Vishal-starrer 'Chellame' and Tamannaah-starrer 'Ananda Thandavam', has directed this film.

Talking exclusively to IANS, the popular director had disclosed that the inspiration for the plot of this film had come from the life of a friend.

"The inspiration for this film's plot is an incident that happened in the life of my friend, who had a love marriage. Both my friend and his partner were deeply in love before getting married. After marriage, they lived happily for two years. Everything seemed perfect and they were considered the ideal couple," he said.

He had said, "One day, they decided to go to a hospital to check if she had conceived. On the way, they passed a government school and my friend jokingly remarked that they would send their yet-to-be-born child to that school. His wife was not amused and an argument ensued. When the hospital said that she hadn't conceived, this argument that they had about the school became bigger. Soon, it grew it a full-blown confrontation. One thing led to another and they went to court and parted ways."

Gandhi Krishna said, "This got me thinking as to how the present generation chooses to part ways over trivial issues. That was what inspired me to come up with the plot of 'Breakfast'."

The film, which will revolve around two couples played by Raanav and Rosmin and Krithik Mohan and Amitha Ranganath, has music by G V Prakash. The film will also feature well known actors Kasthuri and Archana in pivotal roles.

Backed by producer Girija Varadaraj and helmed by director Ar. Gandhi Krishna, Breakfast features a promising ensemble including Raanav, Rosmin, Sampath Kumar, Kasturi, Krithik Mohan, and Amitha Ranganth. With music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar and lyrics by Vairamuthu and Vivek, the film is gearing up for its worldwide theatrical release on April 24, with Guhan releasing it across Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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