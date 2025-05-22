May 22, 2025 9:10 PM हिंदी

Roshan Mathew talks about the dichotomy of his ‘KanKhajura’ character

Roshan Mathew talks about the dichotomy of his ‘KanKhajura’ character

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Roshan Mathew, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming title ‘KanKhajura’, is shedding light on his character of Ashu in the series. The character is shrouded in silence, scared by his past, and is driven by a strong sense of belongingness.

The actor shared that this wasn’t just another role for him, rather it was a calling. Roshan said that such characters don’t come by very often for actors. Naturally, he didn’t want to miss the chance to discover what his version of Ashu would be.

Roshan was drawn to Ashu’s emotional clarity beneath the surface complexity, as he shared, “Though he might work in mysterious ways, he’s a fairly clear guy. All he wants is to be a part of the family, a part of the gang. That’s it”.

‘KanKhajura’ is a psychological thriller set in Goa, where silence masks secrets and guilt refuses to fade. When two estranged brothers are forced to confront their haunted past, memories twist into a dangerous reality. It is based on the acclaimed Israeli series ‘Magpie’, the show has been reimagined under license from Yes Studios by creators Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden, and produced by Donna and Shula Productions. It delivers a gripping tale of fractured families, betrayal, and the fragile line between guilt and survival.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to Chandan Arora, who has helmed the series. He added, “Chandan sir helped me crack Ashu, what his tactics would be, how he would react in each situation, what the possibilities were at each turning point”.

Produced by Ajay Rai and directed by Chandan Arora, ‘KanKhajura’ also stars Mahesh Shetty, Mohit Raina, Ninad Kamat, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias, Trinetra Haldar, and Usha Nadkarni.

KanKhajura is set to premiere on May 30 on Sony LIV.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor pen lovely wished as she turns 25

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor pen lovely wished as she turns 25

Big setback for China as Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at the World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Table tennis: Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at World Championships

Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Luka Modric to bid farewell to Real Madrid after Club World Cup

Luka Modric to bid farewell to Real Madrid after Club World Cup

TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

'Credible news will help more': Rishabh Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future. IANS Photos

'Credible news will help more': Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his IPL future

Nearly 90 firms file draft papers for IPOs in 1st five months of 2025

Nearly 90 firms file draft papers for IPOs in 1st five months of 2025

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

How Vedang Raina repeats history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years

How Vedang Raina repeated history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years