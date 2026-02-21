Rosenior backs Joao Pedro to become one of the world’s best

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior believes forward Joao Pedro has the potential to become one of the best strikers in world football — provided he sustains his current level of performance.

The Brazilian has been in electric form since Rosenior’s arrival at Chelsea F.C. last month, scoring six goals and registering four assists in his last eight appearances. His recent run has been pivotal to Chelsea’s momentum across competitions, with Pedro rediscovering rhythm and confidence at a crucial stage of the season.

Among the standout moments was his brilliant brace in Naples, a performance that secured Chelsea a top-eight berth in the UEFA Champions League. Domestically, he has delivered at key moments as well, producing fine finishes against Brentford F.C., West Ham United F.C. and Leeds United F.C. at Stamford Bridge. His opener in the 2-0 win over Brentford, in particular, underlined his sharp movement and clinical edge in front of goal.

Pedro has primarily operated as a central number nine during this spell, leading the line with maturity and composure. However, the 24-year-old has also demonstrated tactical flexibility, at times partnering Liam Delap — notably during the second half of the comeback victory over West Ham.

“Every player works on being the best player they can be, regardless of the role they’re asked to carry out,” Rosenior said ahead of Burnley’s visit to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

“For Joao, he’s had real rhythm. I’ve asked him to do different things and he’s taken it on board and put it into practice. He’s been outstanding.”

The Chelsea boss believes the next phase of Pedro’s development will determine just how far he can go.

“The quality has never been in doubt. The true test for Joao now – which is the exciting thing – is if he can maintain this level of intensity and this level of quality, he can be one of the best strikers in world football.

“I truly believe that. It’s a possibility at the moment if he maintains this level.”

--IANS

hs/