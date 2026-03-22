Rose isn’t 'completely comfortable' in her own skin: Not yet fully there

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) The K-pop girl group BLACKPINK singer Rose has said that she doesn’t feel "completely comfortable" in her own skin.

The 29-year-old star is marking a decade with the K-pop girl group this year and has also released successful solo material but she still has to work on her confidence, report ‘Female First UK’.

Rose told CR Fashion Book, "I feel much more comfortable than I did my early twenties, but I'm not fully there yet. At 29, I haven't mastered feeling completely comfortable in my own skin, but I'm definitely better at it than I was years ago”.

Asked if confidence is something a person always keeps developing, the singer said, "I don't know if I've reached it yet. But it's something I have to work on every day. Even when I feel very confident, my mind is constantly evolving and finding new challenges. It's ongoing work. But I'm learning little tricks - small ways to understand how my brain works”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, meanwhile, Rose also expressed her pride that BLACKPINK have spent a decade in the music industry.

The singer said, "I definitely am. I feel it in my bones now. A few years ago, I would say, 'It's already been that many years’. But now I really feel the decade. We've been through so much. I'm grateful for those years. In the past, I would focus only on the performing, working version of myself and neglect the others. But I've learned that if I want everything to function well, I need to take care of every part of me, and I'm still learning how to do it”.

Rose revealed that she is particularly proud of her strong work ethic as it enables her to take on plenty of opportunities.

She said, "I'm proud of my work ethic. I don't think I give it enough appreciation because it feels very natural to me. But I am proud of it. It's what drives me to do so many things and still have fun while doing this work”.

Rose has achieved international fame thanks to the success of BLACKPINK but confessed last year that she dreams of "being anonymous" at times as it would provide her with "freedom".

--IANS

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