Root ‘really hacked off’ as Carse incident overshadows England’s Pakistan victory

London, Aug 25 (IANS) Captain Joe Root has admitted he is “really hacked off” that England’s off-field issues continue to overshadow their performances on the field, after Brydon Carse was briefly arrested following a night out in Derby and subsequently withdrawn from the squad for the second Test against Pakistan.

Carse was filmed in handcuffs celebrating Durham's victory over Derbyshire on Saturday night. He was later released after a short spell in the cells after police suspected him of being drunk and disorderly. The incident is being investigated by the Cricket Regulator and Carse has been stood down from England’s squad for the Lord’s Test.

England had only just returned to form, dominating Pakistan in an innings and 103-run victory at Headingley in three days. The win was also a successful comeback for Root in charge of England’s Test side.

“If I'm being brutally honest, I'm really hacked off,” Root told a press conference. “I'm really disappointed that after last week's performance we are sat here and we're talking about something not related to it at all.

“In terms of the incident itself, obviously with the regulator, there's not a lot I can say on it. It's in their hands now.

“I've spoken to Brydon when I first found out; my first concern was for him as a person. In my time in the dressing room, you obviously develop personal relationships with players.

“I don't think I'm speaking out of turn when I say he's been very upset and has been very apologetic and understands his actions. I'm sure when he gets his chance, he will say that himself.

“It's not the isolated incident itself, it's the fact that we continually keep making stupid mistakes away from the game and it's detracting from what we're doing on the field.”

The Carse episode is the latest in a string of off-field incidents involving England players. Last autumn, white-ball captain Harry Brook was punched by a bouncer while out the evening before an ODI in New Zealand, while an unverified video appeared to show Ben Duckett drunk during England’s Ashes tour.

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson missed the second Test against New Zealand earlier this summer after breaking curfew to attend a Chelsea nightclub following England’s win in the first Test at Lord’s. Both were given written warnings for breaching contractual obligations and were found not guilty of violent conduct.

Root believes England must now rebuild their image and build a stronger culture in the team.

“We have an opportunity going forward,” he said. “Clearly we're not portraying ourselves as we want to. We've got an opportunity to build a culture that is very strong, and we can be proud of that; it's player-driven.

“That's not going to happen overnight. We've had conversations about what is expected from us, what it means and takes to play for England.

“We want to create something we can be proud of, what people following us can be proud of. We want supporters to look at us and revere us, not just what we do on the field but off it as well.”

Root also stressed that England must ensure their off-field standards match the quality they showed during their emphatic win at Headingley.

“Over the next little while, as leader of this team, with Stephen [Fleming], and with the group of players as well, I am creating something that is just that.”

Root continued: “We have a chance to build something that lives alongside what we achieved last week on the field. I thought it was a brilliant performance. The way we played was exceptional.

“We have to align that with being exceptional off the field as well and understand what that looks like and how we want to represent ourselves and our nation.

“With what we've got coming up, there are plenty of opportunities to do that. But like I say, it's not going to happen overnight; in many ways we're going to have to earn a lot of trust back.

“And something we're going to have to live and breathe consistently.”

--IANS

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