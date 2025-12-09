‘Rooh Baba’ Kartik Aaryan poses for a picture with ‘Jack Sparrow’ Johnny Depp

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) In a delightful cross-continental encounter, Kartik Aaryan clicked a fun selfie with Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a photo. In the picture, the Bollywood actor is seen sporting a casual look with his signature mischievous expression, while Depp, looked dapper donning his iconic beanie and sunglasses. He completed his look with a cigar.

Kartik, who is currently at the Red Sea Film Festival, wrote in the caption: “Pirates of the Red Sea JackSparrow x RoohBaba @johnnydepp.”

Kartik will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic-comedy film by Sameer Vidwans. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania. The film was shot in Croatia, Rajasthan, and Mumbai for 57 days.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled for a theatrical release on 25 December.

Kartik will also be seen in “Naagzilla”, where he will be seen in an unexpected role as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag on a fantastical adventure.

It is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Gautam Mehra. Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films have joined hands to produce the film.

Talking about the character Jack Sparrow, Depp plays the main protagonist in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, an American fantasy supernatural swashbuckler film series.

The films' plots are set primarily in the Caribbean, based on a fictionalized version of the Golden Age of Piracy while also leading to the range of a mid-1700s setting.

The stories follow the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow with various other characters, including Jack's treacherous first mate Hector Barbossa and loyal first mate Joshamee Gibbs, over the course of the films.

Meanwhile, Rooh Baba is the character Kartik plays in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and the third installment.

--IANS

dc/