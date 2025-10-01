Rohitashv Gour: Playing Garba with Anita Bhabi felt like Diwali, Holi rolled into one night

October 01, 2025 3:12 PM हिंदी

Rohitashv Gour: Playing Garba with my favourite Anita Bhabi felt like Diwali, Holi rolled into one night

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actors Vidisha Srivastava and Rohitashv Gour, the popular Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai duo, celebrated Navratri in a night full of dance, colours, and festive cheer.

For actor Rohitashv’s character Manmohan Tiwari playing garba with his favourite Anita Bhabi “felt like Diwali, Holi rolled into one night.”

Rohitashv said: “Tiwari ji ka ek sapna tha ki Anita Bhabi ke saath Garba khelne ka mauka mile. Aur iss saal woh sapna poora ho gaya! (laughs). Playing Garba with my favourite Anita Bhabi (Vidisha) felt like Diwali and Holi rolled into one night.”

On-screen, I am always trying to win her heart, but off-screen, dancing with her on Mumbai’s Garba stage was a completely different thrill. The beats, the orchestra rhythm, the crowd, it was all so infectious. Interacting with our fans, seeing their excitement, and dancing with them made the night incredibly special.”

He said that every twirl, clap, and cheer made him feel part of something magical.

“Before the event, my daughters even taught me a few Garba steps and using them on such a grand stage added a personal touch of joy. Dancing amidst thousands of people in vibrant outfits, celebrating Navratri together, is an experience I will always treasure.”

The actor said that celebrating Navratri with fans while also welcoming their upcoming show ‘Gharwali Pedwali’ made the “night feel even more special.”

Sharing her joy, Vidisha Srivastava , who says Anita Bhabi: “Navratri holds a very special place in my heart and is celebrated with great devotion in my family. Every year, we follow the 9-day colour tradition and offer prayers to Maa Durga.”

“This year felt extra special as I took time out, to celebrate Mumbai’s Garba night with my co-actor Rohitashv ji (Manmohan Tiwari) at Kora Kendra - Borivali. Dancing Grooving to Garba with him and matching steps with the lively crowd was such a delightful experience.”

The actress said that this was my second time at Mumbai’s famous Garba night, and it was even grander and vibrant than before.

“From dancing together to greeting and taking pictures, every moment was filled with joy and togetherness. It felt so nice to bring home blessings for our new show Gharwali Pedwali, family feels getting bigger and bigger"

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai airs on &TV.

