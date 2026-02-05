Rohit Shetty’s firing case: Another culprit arrested from Pune

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) In connection with the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested another accused from Pune, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five, police officials said on Thursday.

Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested another accused from Pune. The accused has been identified as Asharam Fasle, who allegedly provided the gun to the person who carried out the firing.

With this arrest, a total of five accused are now in police custody. All five will be produced before the court today for remand.

Earlier, four accused had been arrested, whose police custody is ending today. However, the person who actually fired shots outside Rohit Shetty’s house is still absconding.

According to Mumbai Police, Shubham Lonkar, a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a fugitive criminal, has targeted at least five major Bollywood celebrities. These celebrities reportedly received threatening calls demanding extortion money.

However, due to fear, none of them has filed a formal complaint with the police so far.

The firing incident at Rohit Shetty’s Juhu bungalow in Mumbai took place last Sunday. Police investigating the case said they have received intelligence inputs suggesting that several celebrities are hesitant to approach the police. Investigators believe the main objective of the firing was to create fear across the film industry.

A senior police officer said they have received inputs that many people received threatening calls, but no one is coming forward to record statements or lodge complaints. If facts are concealed, it becomes extremely difficult for the police to take suo moto action.

In one of Lonkar’s social media posts, warnings have come to light. However, Rohit Shetty himself has denied receiving any threatening calls.

In his post, Lonkar had written: “Ram-Ram, Jai Bajrang Bali. We warned Rohit Shetty several times not to interfere in our work, but he didn’t understand. This was just the ‘trailer’. If he still doesn’t listen, the next bullet won’t be fired outside the house—it will hit his chest directly. This is a warning to the entire Bollywood industry. Mend your ways in time.”

Several police teams have been dispatched to different parts of the country in search of the shooters. Officials believe that once the shooter is arrested, it will become clear who ordered the attack.

