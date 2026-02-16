February 16, 2026 9:20 PM हिंदी

Rohit Shetty firing case: MCOCA court sends accused Vishnu Kushwaha to custody

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) The legal process in the Rohit Shetty firing case is picking up momentum. On Monday, accused Vishnu Kushwaha was produced before a special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999) court.

The court remanded him to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch till February 25, 2026. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (Mah. 30/1999) is a law enacted by the state of Maharashtra in India in 1999 to combat organised crime and terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police has identified the man who opened fire at Rohit Shetty's house earlier this month. The man has been identified as Deepak Chandra.

For the uninitiated, five rounds of bullets were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence. The investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that the vehicle used in the firing was sourced from Pune.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had said that the culprit Subham Lonkar wanted to spread terror in Mumbai and had told the arrested accused that he had to do something big in Mumbai The arrested accused was in touch with absconding accused Subham Lonkar through a single app and Rs 40,000 was transferred to the account of one of the arrested accused by Subham Lonkar.

The vehicle used in the firing belongs to a man from Pune, who sold it to Aditya Gayki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30000 a few days ago. Later, Aditya Gayki and another accused, Samarth Pomaji, left the vehicle at a pre-decided place in Juhu area of Mumbai. As per the Crime Branch, the people who bought the vehicle and reached Mumbai do not know who the shooter is, later it was Shubham Lonkar who ordered the shooter to pick up the vehicle from where it was left and fire.

--IANS

aa/

