January 12, 2026

Rohit Sharma surpasses Chris Gayle for most sixes by an ODI opener

Vadodara, Jan 11 (IANS) India’s charismatic batter Rohit Sharma created history on Sunday, becoming the opener with the most sixes in ODI cricket as he achieved the landmark during the first match of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium.

Chasing a target of 301 runs, Rohit opened the innings with captain Shubman Gill. After a slow start, the 38-year-old hit the first maximum in the sixth over against Ben Foulkes. The former captain continued his momentum in the next over and sent Kyle Jamieson’s back-of-a-length delivery into the stands. With this, Rohit also completed 650 sixes in international cricket, becoming the first player to achieve the milestone.

Rohit, however, was not able to convert the early start into a big innings as he got out in the ninth over off Kyle Jamieson’s ball. He scored 26 runs off 29 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Rohit has now hit 329 sixes as an opener in ODIs, surpassing West Indies great Chris Gayle, who has 328 maximums to his name. The Indian star had already broken Shahid Afridi’s record for the most sixes in ODI cricket last year during the South Africa series.

Rohit was in great touch last year as well. The right-hander slammed 650 runs in 14 ODI innings from as many matches, with one not out. His personal best was 121 not out. He is currently the number one batter in the ICC rankings.

Speaking of the match, after winning the toss, India elected to field first. New Zealand got off to a confident start as openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls laid a strong foundation. Their 100-plus stand put the Indian attack under sustained pressure.

India, however, responded well as the innings progressed, tightening their lines and striking at key moments to wrest back control. Regular wickets in the middle overs slowed New Zealand’s momentum and prevented them from fully capitalising on the platform provided by the openers. Despite the resistance, Daryl Mitchell played a crucial role in holding the innings together, as the visitors ended up scoring 300 for eight in their 50 overs.

