Rohit Sharma: I’ve binged-watched ‘Stranger Things’ for years

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is a huge fan of the streaming series ‘Stranger Things’. He has shared that he has binged watched the show for years at stretch.

He also said that he has set the fielding of Vecna. The final season of Stranger Things kicks off, a decade-long journey now heading into One Last Adventure. Vecna is back, playing mind games, and chaos can come from anywhere. Netflix rallies the squad for one final mission, bring Vecna down!

Rohit Sharma said, “I’ve binged-watched Stranger Things for years as a big fan, and I’m super excited to collaborate with Netflix for its final season. Vecna ki fielding toh set karadi maine”.

Rohit, a true fan and pure captain chaos energy, channels his inner Will Byers when the pressure hits.

‘Stranger Things’ is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, during the 1980s and blends supernatural elements with nostalgia-driven storytelling. The plot begins with the mysterious disappearance of a young boy, which leads a group of friends to uncover secret government experiments and an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.

At the heart of the series is Eleven, a girl with telekinetic abilities whose past is linked to a covert laboratory conducting unethical research. As the seasons progress, the narrative expands to include larger threats, deeper mythology, and evolving character arcs. The show is widely praised for its strong ensemble cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Finn Wolfhard. The series is known for its cinematic visuals, synth-heavy soundtrack, and homages to 1980s pop culture, films, and music.

It has received multiple awards and nominations, significantly influencing contemporary television and reviving interest in retro aesthetics.

Season 5 volume 2 of ‘Stranger Things’ is set to drop on December 26, 2025.

--IANS

aa/