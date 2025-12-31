Rohit Roy shares heartwarming story of stranger’s kindness after his car stranded on road

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actor Rohit Roy recently shared a heartwarming story highlighting the kindness of strangers after his car broke down on the road.

Stranded in the middle of nowhere, he was helped by a man named Avinash, who not only offered him food and water but also kept him company while waiting for assistance. Sharing the experience on social media, Rohit emphasized that moments like these are a reminder that good people still exist. Rohit shared a video on Instagram, capturing a moment with the man who assisted him.

In the clip, the ‘Kaabil’ actor said, “So guys, this is Avinash and my car stalled outside Sanskruti restaurant and he was so kind. He took me in, fed me, pani philaya, bole aap ito. Now the tour service is going to take an hour and a half to come because I am in the middle of nowhere as you can see. And Avinash bhai was very very kind. Thank you so much Avinash. Agni baara ke khaana bhi aunga. So, you know good people still do exist in the world. Happy New Year.”

Sharing the video, Rohit Roy captioned the post as, “Stranded in the middle of nowhere, Avinash comes in and saves the day! Just BE KIND to everyone… more importantly to strangers… let’s make the world smile. Happy new year!#kindness.”

On the professional front, Rohit Roy is a well-known actor with an extensive body of work in television and OTT projects. He began his acting journey with the 1995 TV serial “Swabhimaan”, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, where he played the role of Rishabh Malhotra. Roy is widey known for his role in television serials such as “Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand,” and Swabhimaan.”

Rohit has also appeared in several notable Bollywood films, including “Kaabil,” “Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena,” “Apartment,” and “Plan.” He also played the role of Fattu, a gang member, in “Shootout at Lokhandwala.” Beyond acting, Roy directed a short film titled “Rice Plate” as part of the anthology “Dus Kahaniyaan.”

--IANS

ps/