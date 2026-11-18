Pune, Nov 18 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Pawar on Wednesday addressed high-level representations to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, calling for an intensive, independent, and comprehensive central investigation into the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The formal letters underline growing political and public concern over unanswered questions surrounding the fatal incident in Baramati on January 28, 2026.

Rohit Pawar stressed that over nine and a half months have elapsed since the tragic crash, yet fundamental questions remain unanswered.

He urged central authorities to look beyond routine technical causes and probe potential criminal conspiracy, the role of specific individuals, flight operations irregularities, and related financial transactions.

Highlighting that the tragedy deeply shook the political and social fabric of Maharashtra, the legislator noted that ensuring truth and accountability is a legal and moral obligation to maintain public trust in investigative agencies.

The letters reiterate lingering doubts concerning last-minute crew and pilot changes, sudden alterations in flight trajectories, discrepancies regarding the black box, and operations linked to VSR Ventures.

Rohit Pawar has formally requested a comprehensive, time-bound, and independent probe by the CBI into all technical, criminal, and financial aspects of the crash, including potential sabotage.

He called for thorough checks into VSR Ventures' financial transactions—alleging suspicious money routing through shell companies—alongside probes into the company's aircraft operations and alleged drug-trafficking linkages abroad.

He has further demanded the immediate seizure of passports belonging to key company figures (including V K Singh, Rohit Singh, and Rahul Singh), a freeze on their fleet, and measures to prevent the removal of technical logs, black boxes, and digital evidence.

Pointing to political connections, Rohit Pawar questioned why an FIR was initially delayed by local police and subsequently handled through a Zero FIR transferred from Karnataka.

He also targeted ruling alliance leaders, questioning why accountability has not been established.

Rohit Pawar's move comes days after he, at the press conference, alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is shielding VSR Ventures and its owner, V K Singh, demanding that the ongoing investigation be immediately transferred from the state CID to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The development has triggered sharp political reactions across the state. While leaders from the opposition continue to rally behind demands for absolute transparency, state BJP spokespersons have dismissed the allegations as "publicity-driven politics" meant to deflect attention, asserting that aviation entities like VSR have long provided services across political spectrums.

Meanwhile, family members and party leaders, including Baramati MP Supriya Sule, have continued to urge a sensitive, impartial approach to uncover the precise sequence of events preceding the crash.

--IANS

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