November 16, 2025 5:48 PM हिंदी

Rohan Sippy doesn’t micro-manage but expects his actors to lift up story on multiple levels

Rohan Sippy doesn’t micro-manage but expects his actors to lift up story on multiple levels

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Director Rohan Sippy, who has directed the recently released streaming show ‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’, has spoken up on his expectations from his actors.

The director had spoken with IANS during the promotional campaign of the show, and shared that he expects his actors to crank up the narrative by many notches, and go beyond what’s given to them as a source material.

He told IANS, “My default thing is, I expect the actors to lift the story up on multiple levels. It's obviously the craft of acting, but also their questions and their choices, body language, all of that, I'm not going to put it in them. That is their work and craft, and it has already given them the tools for that. But feedback is something we just keep going back and forth on”.

He further mentioned, “It will be them to me or me to them, it's either minor or I need to hit one particular note, so they just need to take care of that, the rest, they know what they will do before and after that, I'm not going to micro-manage it”.

Earlier, the director had shared the working dynamics between him and the acclaimed actress Konkona Sen Sharma in the show, which in a way exemplifies his working style and ethics.

Breaking down how they operate on similar creative wavelengths, the director earlier told IANS, “I think good things come out of the discussions. There's a question and sometimes she raises a facet that I may not have thought of and it improves things, so it's a very open book and I think that's the way to get the best work is, I really want everyone to contribute, they're not coming to just read the lines off a piece of paper, we have to make it work and connect to you emotionally”.

“So that everyone understands that coming in and it's wonderful, that's the best way to work is where actors, crew, all are understanding what we're trying to do and how they can help”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

97.5 per cent enumeration forms distributed in SIR Phase II: ECI

97.5 per cent enumeration forms distributed in SIR Phase II: ECI

India’s exports of spices, tea and cashew to gain as Trump rolls back tariff hike

India’s exports of spices, tea and cashew to gain as Trump rolls back tariff hike

Yunus regime's nervousness shows its growing fear of Awami League's resurgence in Bangladesh’s politics: Report

Yunus regime's nervousness shows its growing fear of Awami League's resurgence in Bangladesh’s politics: Report

India’s AI shift from pilots to performance as 47 pc enterprises have multiple AI use cases: Report

India’s AI shift from pilots to performance as 47 pc enterprises have multiple AI use cases: Report

Adam Sandler talks about his 'very close' relationship with wife after 22 years of marital bliss

Adam Sandler talks about his 'very close' relationship with wife after 22 years of marital bliss

Rohan Sippy doesn’t micro-manage but expects his actors to lift up story on multiple levels

Rohan Sippy doesn’t micro-manage but expects his actors to lift up story on multiple levels

Shakeel Ahmad slams Oppn's Bihar poll debacle, questions missing voters' claim, seat-sharing pact

Shakeel Ahmad slams Oppn's Bihar poll debacle, questions missing voters' claim, seat-sharing pact

There were no demons in this wicket: Gambhir defends curator amid Eden Gardens pitch criticism

There were no demons in this wicket: Gambhir defends curator amid Eden Gardens pitch criticism

India’s space programme soars with new milestones, eyes human spaceflight in 2025: Report

India's space programme soars with new milestones, eyes human spaceflight in 2025: Report

1st Test: South Africa take second spot in WTC rankings, India slip to fourth position

1st Test: South Africa take second spot in WTC rankings, India slip to fourth position