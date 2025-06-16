June 16, 2025 2:26 PM हिंदी

Rohan Gurbaxani on working with Anurag Basu: He’s a director who doesn’t work with a script

Rohan Gurbaxani on working with Anurag Basu

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actor Rohan Gurbaxani, who will be seen in the upcoming film “Metro…In Dino”, has heaped praise on filmmaker Anurag Basu and said that he’s a director who doesn’t work with a script.

Talking about Anurag’s unconventional working style, Rohan, known for his work in Bandish Bandits 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Made in Heaven 2, said: “Working with Dada has to be one of the most unique experiences I’ve ever had.”

He added: “He’s a director who doesn’t work with a script, and going on set every day not knowing what you’re going to do—it’s a beautiful combination of being terribly scared and just letting go, trusting his process completely. That combination creates the magic everyone sees on screen.”

Rohan, who plays an IT professional-turned-painter named Aryan living in Goa, is part of the narrative featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi, said that working with a filmmaker like Anurag has been a deeply enriching experience for him.

“Working with him teaches you how to think on your feet and trust your impulses. His process indirectly questions your craft and inevitably compels you to develop a new process of your own,” he shares.

“Metro… In Dino” also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.

“Metro…In Dino” delves into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection. The film marks the return of the director with the final chapter of his hyperlinked trilogy.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro…In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film will be in cinemas on July 4.

--IANS

dc/

