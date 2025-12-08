Shilpa Shetty moves her body & quiets her mind as she performs Utthan Pristhasana & Anjaneyasana

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty, who is known for regularly practicing yoga, along with other forms of exercises to maintain that perfect physique, shared a video on social media performing the Utthan Pristhasana (Lizard Pose) and Anjaneyasana (Low Lunge Pose).

According to Shilpa, the asanas help her keep her body moving and keep her mind quiet.

Spelling out the numerous benefits of the two excercises, Shilpa wrote on her official Instagram handle, "• Deeply stretches hips, hamstrings, hip flexors, quadriceps, groin and adductors.

• Improves flexibility, mobility, balance and overall stability.

• Strengthens legs, glutes, core, shoulders and arms.

• Opens the chest and shoulders, improving posture and spinal health.

• Calms the mind, reduces stress and promotes relaxation.

• Boosts digestion and stimulates abdominal organs.

• Supports reproductive health.

• Relieves lower back tension and sciatica discomfort.

• Enhances focus, mental clarity, mindfulness and mind - body connection.

• Promotes cognitive sharpness in daily activities. (sic)."

Known to be one of the fittest actresses in B-town, Shilpa Shetty's feed is full of such inspiring videos of her intense workout sessions.

In a previous post, Shilpa was seen doing the banded feet elevated glute bridge exercise in order to work on her glutes.

Along with showing her InstaFam how to perform the exercise, Shilpa also mentioned the benefits associated with it.

"Benefits:

- Increases hip flexion range → greater glute max hypertrophy stimulus.

- Elevation shifts load to posterior chain while minimizing lumbar extension.

- Band provides lateral tension → enhanced glute med/upper-glute activation.

- Improves hip external-rotation stability and knee alignment.

- Enhances posterior pelvic tilt control for safer, more efficient glute engagement. (sic)," she wrote.

Shilpa, who maintains an awe-inspiring figure at 50, advised the fitness junkies to perform 3 sets of the exercise with 20 reps and 20 band Abduction pulses on the last rep, for all 3 sets.

--IANS

pm/