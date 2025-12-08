December 08, 2025 1:11 PM हिंदी

Neelu Kohli reminisces about her ‘beete hue din’ with Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Veteran actress Neelu Kohli took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her cherished moments with Abhishek Bachchan.

Sharing her fond memories, she reflected on the “beete hue din” and expressed how special those times remain in her heart. Taking to her Instagram handle, Neelu posted her photo with Abhishek from the sets of their film Manmarziyaan. In the caption, she recalled spending a month in Amritsar for the shoot, enjoying both the filming experience and the local culture and vibes of the city.

For the caption, Kohli wrote, “Always cherish my Manmarziyan days. Was there in Amritsar for a month. Beautiful times shooting and enjoying the local amritsar vibes! Koi lauta de ye beete hue din#neelukohli #nilukohli #abhisekbachchan.”

In the image, Abhishek Bachchan is seen dressed as a groom, while Neelu Kohli sports a suit. He poses with his arms wrapped around her, capturing a warm moment.

In “Manmarziyaan,” Neelu Kohli played the role of Robbie’s (Abhishek Bachchan) mother. The film was directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon. It also starred Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The film premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in India on 14 September 2018.

Speaking of Neelu Kohli, she has appeared in numerous TV series, including “Sangam,” “Naamkaran,” “Mere Angne Mein,” “Maddam Sir,” and “Choti Sarrdaarni.” In addition to her television work, she has acted in Hindi films such as “Housefull 2,” “Hindi Medium,” “Patiala House,” “Shershaah,” “Runway 34” and “Fukrey Returns.”

Neelu started her career in the 1990s with shows like “Aahat” and “Bhabhi,” and later gained recognition for her supporting roles in popular series such as “Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon,” “Shastri Sisters,” and “Choti Sarrdaarni.”

