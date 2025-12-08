Pramukh Varni Amrut Mahotsav offers tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s lifelong spirit of seva

Ahmedabad, Dec 8 (IANS) The culmination of the much-anticipated Pramukh Varni Amrut Mahotsav, which resonated throughout the past year, unfolded in grand splendour at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront Event Center in Ahmedabad during the weekend. The event celebrated the selfless services of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, through a series of breathtaking presentations.

A magnificent assembly was held on the banks of the Sabarmati River at the Riverfront Event Center to celebrate the Pramukh Varni Amrut Mahotsav, honouring 75 years since Shastriji Maharaj, founder of BAPS, appointed Pramukh Swami Maharaj as President of BAPS at the Ambli Vali Pol.

The celebration paid tributes to a life defined by tireless service, humility, compassion, and complete dedication to the wellbeing of others — a life that made no distinctions of caste, creed, colour, status, or background.

On one side stood a beautifully crafted representation of Ambli Vali Pol — the sacred place where Pramukh Swami Maharaj was appointed President — and on the other side rose the iconic form of Akshardham in New Delhi, symbolising the global spiritual footprint that blossomed through his vision and efforts.

The event saw presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, who joined the celebrations on stage.

The program opened with a creative video introducing the theme of Pramukh Varni Amrut Mahotsav, followed by artistic thematic dance performed by BAPS youths. A series of evocative videos highlighted powerful incidents of Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s lifelong dedication to serving humanity. A lyrical presentation and a discourse by BAPS swami Sadhu Akshatvatsaldas added deeper insight, followed by a video showcasing BAPS’s global humanitarian services.

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the mammoth gathering, while offering his heartfelt tributes to Pramukh Swami Maharaj and admiring his spiritual and social services to society.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said, “Pramukh Swami Maharaj remained tirelessly active throughout nine decades of his life, dedicating himself completely to countless fields of humanitarian service. Our culture stands on three fundamental pillars – the saint, the scripture, and the mandir. He strengthened all three through his extraordinary work.”

“The land of Gujarat has been blessed with the divine presence and guidance of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, Pramukh Swami Maharaj, Mahant Swami Maharaj, and many such great sadhus. The Pramukh Varni Amrut Mahotsav is truly a celebration for all people,” he added.

BAPS spiritual guru Mahant Swami Maharaj inspired all to imbibe the virtues of seva, humility, and faith exemplified by Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

“Every moment of Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s life was dedicated to serving others. Once, at Ambli Vali Pol, he stayed hungry himself and fed me. He truly believed that our happiness lies in the happiness of others. He lived the values—seeing virtues in all, forgiving faults, and inspiring everyone to become better. Free of ego and firm in his faith, he cared for all, and all felt, ‘He is mine.’ That is why he will never be forgotten. If we wish to progress, we must correct our own faults and forgive the faults of others— By doing so, the Pramukh Varni Amrut Mahotsav will find its true fulfilment,” he told the swamis and the gathering of people.

The highlight of the grand celebration was spectacular fireworks display over the iconic Atal Bridge on Sabarmati River. Through the inspiration of Mahant Swami Maharaj, planning and preparations for this celebration event took over 3 months with the efforts of 7,000 volunteers in 20 different departments.

More than 50,000 devotees gathered from various parts of city had gathered at the venue. More than 1000 devotees and dignitaries from India and abroad also attended the program.

--IANS

mr/