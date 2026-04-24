April 24, 2026 11:46 AM हिंदी

Rohan Gandotra reveals why he said yes to ‘Nasha’ with Sunny Leone

Rohan Gandotra reveals why he said yes to ‘Nasha’ with Sunny Leone

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Rohan Gandotra, who is all set to showcase his acting prowess in the upcoming project Nasha starring Sunny Leone, feels the character that he’s essaying is close to him as it has a layer of realism.

Rohan plays an entrepreneur, which brings an added layer of realism that mirrors his own life off-screen. The actor has been quietly working on business ventures alongside his career in showbiz, which helped him find an instant connection with the role.

“Business is what I am currently working on alongside acting. So when I was offered the character of an entrepreneur, it didn’t take me a minute to grab the role,” said Rohan in a statement.

Nasha is a love triangle that revolves deep into betrayal, heartbreak, and emotional turmoil. It showcases a complex relationship where love takes a dark turn.

Rohan first planted his feet into the world of acting with the 2014 show Everest by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. The show was filmed in India and Nepal, with shooting locations including the Everest Base Camp and the Dokriani Glacier.

The show followed Anjali Singh Rawat's expedition to climb Mount Everest with Aakash Joshi and others. Rohan was later seen alongside Additi Gupta and Surbhi Jyoti in the popular TV show “Qubool Hai”.

He was then seen playing Yug Chaydhary in Kaala Teeka in 2016. He then stepped into the shoes of late star Sidharth Shukla Dil Se Dil Tak opposite Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai.

Later, the actor was seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka second season as Veer Verma opposite Tejasswi Prakash, Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani.

Rohan was also roped in for Mahesh Manjrekar’s 1962: The War in the Hills starring Abhay Deol, Sumeet Vyas, Akash Thosar, Mahie Gill, Pooja Sawant.

Meanwhile, Sunny is currently seen on the youth-based dating reality show “MTV Splittsvilla”. She is seen alongside Karan Kundrra as a co-host.

--IANS

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