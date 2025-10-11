Rocky touches Hina Khan's feet on 1st Karwa Chauth: "She is Devi who graced my existence with her presence"

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan and producer-husband Rocky Jaiswal have once again proved why they are one of television's most loved couples.

The duo, who tied the knot in June 2025 in an intimate ceremony, shared glimpses of their first Karwa Chauth post-marriage. What caught everyone's attention was Rocky Jaiswal bowing down and touching Hina Khan's feet in a symbolic gesture, breaking stereotypes.

Sharing the picture, Rocky wrote, 'Just as the Universe came into being when Shiv met Shakti.' My Universe, My Life became Divine the Moment she decided to accept me with all that I was and made me MORE! She is the Devi who graced my existence with her presence, her warmth and her infinite love. I am forever at peace at her feet. Her divine energy radiates through my soul. देवि, तव प्रेम्णः कृतज्ञोऽस्मि। Happy First Karwa Chauth My Love."

The series of photographs captured the couple in stunning festive attire. In the first picture, Hina, dressed in a red salwar suit with a heavy embroidered dupatta and traditional gold jewellery, is seen holding a decorated thali while Rocky bows down at her feet, symbolising respect and love. The second frame shows the couple holding hands lavishly, while the third picture captures Rocky planting a kiss on Hina's cheek while she kisses him.

Another photograph shows them from behind a mirror, under the night sky, while Rocky kisses Hina's cheek tenderly. In a close-up shot, Hina looks ecstatic as she adjusts jewellery. In the final photograph zoomed in on Hina and Rocky's palm, it has 04.06.08 – their wedding date inscribed in it. Hina also shared a series of pictures and captioned it as 'Blessed'.

When true love finds true hearts, the bond grows beyond boundaries. Our world revolves around each other, and in every celebration, every festival, and every joy, our love grows deeper and deeper. We just want to live happily in each other’s embrace and enjoy every opportunity we can find in life to celebrate what we call companionship. Happy Karwa Chauth Aap Sabhi Ko! I love you, @rockyj1. This gorgeous Chunni is being gifted by my sister-in-law."

Currently, Hina Khan and Rocky are seen on the couple reality show "Pati Pani Aur Panga". Hina, in all her interviews, has mentioned that Rocky has been a strong support for her, especially during her tough battle with cancer last year, standing firmly by her side.

–IANS

rd/