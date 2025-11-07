Robert Downey Jr. shares rare picture of his wife, and daughter on their birthdays

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. recently gave a rare peek into his personal space as he shared a rare snap on Instagram of his wife Susan and their daughter Avri, 11.

The Marvel actor, 60, shared the pictures to commemorate both of their birthdays, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The tween and her mom celebrate their birthdays two days apart from one another. In the caption, the actor, who tied the knot with Susan in 2005, sang their praises, writing, "Scorpio girls rock. HBD A&S”.

As per ‘People’, in addition to his daughter Avri, the Avengers: Doomsday lead is a father to two sons. He first became a father when he welcomed son Indio, 32, in 1993 with his then-wife Deborah Falconer. Years later, he welcomed his second son Exton, 13, with wife Susan.

During an interview with Extra in 2014, the actor was asked if he enjoyed fatherhood more being a "little bit older”.

"I mean, it's always great to be a dad no matter where you're at or what else is going on”, the actor replied. "But it's nice to really be able to show up because life now is I'm either working or I'm with him. You know, I'm not like 20 something and trying to like party or hang out with my buddies”.

The Golden Globe winner doesn't often share photos of his kids, but in 2022, he posted a funny video of Exton and Avri helping him prepare for his role in ‘The Sympathizer’ by shaving his head. "The things we do for our work, and our kids. #Sympathizer set ready”, the actor wrote in the caption.

In 2023, the actor’s kids followed in their dad's footsteps, starring in his series ‘Downey’s Dream Cars’, which the actor said was a "blast”. All three appeared in the series, and Indio also wrote an episode.

