October 21, 2025 8:20 PM हिंदी

Road in New York City renamed Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg honouring legacy

Road in New York City renamed Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg honouring legacy

New York, Oct 21 (IANS) A stretch of a road in New York has been renamed Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg honouring the ninth Sikh guru’s legacy.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a post on X Tuesday called it a “proud moment for the Sikh Sangat”.

The Guru is “the epitome of religious freedom and protector of human rights”, he said.

Recalling his stay in the multicultural city as India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, he wrote on X, “This befitting honour highlights the significance of the Sikh community in Richmond Hill and recognises the contribution of Sikh heritage to the cultural fabric of New York City".

Lynn Schulman, the city councilwoman, who moved the city council resolution for the reaming said it recognises “the 9th Sikh Guru’s legacy of sacrifice, compassion, and unwavering stand for justice”.

"In a HISTORIC first, a NYC Street is named after Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg. 114th St & 101st Ave. in Richmond Hill, home to Gurdwara Makhan Shah Lubana, will now be known as Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg Way, to honour the 9th Sikh Guru's legacy of sacrifice, compassion, and unwavering stand for justice," Schulman posted on X.

The renaming ceremony took place over the weekend on the eve of Deepavali.

Sukhjinder Singh Nijjar, an East Coast Sikh community leader, welcomed the renaming saying it was the local government’s appreciation of the Sikh heritage.

“In following the guru’s example of service to humanity, the Sikhs in New York immerse themselves in the community through service and this is a recognition of it”, Nijjar, who is a former official of the Sikh Cultural Society told IANS.

The stretch of the road is home to Gurdwara Makhan Shah Lubana in the Richmond Hill section of the city’s Queens borough.

The temple run by the Sikh Cultural Society is one of the oldest gurdwaras on the US East Coast and was started in 1972 in building that was formerly a Christian church.

After a fire destroyed it in 2002, it was rebuilt with grandeur, making it the largest gurdwara in eastern US.

LATEST NEWS

UDAN serves over 1.56 crore passengers via 3.23 lakh flights: Govt

UDAN serves over 1.56 crore passengers via 3.23 lakh flights: Govt

'Aggression against Afghanistan has harmed Pakistan's own security and future'

'Aggression against Afghanistan has harmed Pakistan's own security and future'

Lakshya Sen crashes out after first-round defeat to Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the men’s singles opening round of the French Open Super 750 in Paris on Tuesday. Photo credit: BAI/X

French Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen crashes out after first-round defeat to Nhat Nguyen

Road in New York City renamed Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg honouring legacy

Road in New York City renamed Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg honouring legacy

Bengaluru Torpedoes eye strong finish to league stage against Mumbai Meteors in their final league match of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2025 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: Bengaluru Torpedoes

PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes eye strong finish to league stage against Mumbai Meteors

Mohsin Naqvi offers to hand over Asia Cup trophy to India in a ceremony in Dubai on Nov 10

Mohsin Naqvi offers to hand over Asia Cup trophy to India in a ceremony in Dubai on Nov 10

Rakshit Dahiya to lead five Indian amateurs to tee up at the Asia-Pacific Amateurs Golf Championships 2025 in Dubai from Thursday to and continues through to Sunday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Five Indian amateurs to tee up at the Asia-Pacific Amateurs in Dubai

Pakistan backing exiled Afghan opposition to counter Taliban: Report

Pakistan backing exiled Afghan opposition to counter Taliban: Report

Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs lead South Africa’s fightback against Pakistan after Keshav Maharaj’s seven-for on second day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

2nd Test: De Zorzi, Stubbs lead South Africa’s fightback against Pakistan after Maharaj’s seven-for

In MP's Shahdol, beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Yojana call it a 'blessing'

In MP's Shahdol, beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Yojana call it a 'blessing'