Opposition including RJD has already accepted defeat: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) With Bihar assembly elections inching closer, political temperatures are rising in the state. As the opposition steps up its criticism of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, the BJP hit back over its resistance to the drive and said that this showed their growing anxiety and nervousness ahead of polls.

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its allies of “preparing excuses in advance” over their likely defeat in impending polls.

Talking to IANS in New Delhi, Shahnawaz Hussain said, “RJD has accepted defeat even before the elections have been announced. What’s wrong if the Election Commission is verifying voters? Those who are genuine have nothing to fear.”

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Hussain added, “The EC doesn’t function based on religion or caste. It works to safeguard the interest of Indian voters. Only Bangladeshis need to worry, no one else. Yet, RJD, Congress, and AIMIM are unitedly targeting the Election Commission — which is very unfortunate.”

The BJP leader expressed confidence in the NDA’s electoral prospects, asserting that the ruling alliance will sweep the polls.

“This blame game is just a cover-up. The NDA will win in Bihar — and that’s why the opposition is already casting doubts on the process,” he said.

Reacting to a recent letter by AIMIM to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, expressing interest in an alliance, Hussain dismissed it as a strategic ploy.

“AIMIM is demanding seats now just to later claim they wanted an alliance. But RJD won’t give them seats. They’re all competing for the same vote bank,” he remarked.

Hussain further claimed that the opposition unity is a “tamasha” and predicted their downfall.

“Whether AIMIM joins the RJD alliance or not, the opposition will lose. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, we’ll contest unitedly and win more than 200 seats,” he declared.

As the EC continues its voter list revision across Bihar, the political rhetoric is only expected to intensify in the run-up to the polls.

