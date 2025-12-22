Director Guru Saravanan's film featuring Sathish, Aadhi Sai Kumar in the lead goes on floors with pooja

Chennai, Dec 22 (IANS) Director Guru Saravanan's new film, featuring actors Sathish and Aadhi Sai Kumar in the lead, went on floors on Monday with a traditional pooja that was attended by the cast and crew of the film.

Actor Sathish, who took to his Instagram page to share a video clip of the pooja ceremony, wrote, "Lights. Camera. Blessings. @sgsproductions01 #ProductionNo1 journey begins, starring @actorsathish, @aadipudipeddi and @sharanya_.r._ Shoot commences in January ’26. Directed by @guru.saravanan.5 #Singamapuli @actorsaravanan @blacckpandee @manojinfilm @ghibranofficial #Durairaj @thestoryteller_india @onlynikil #nm."

The film is being produced by G. Suresh under the banner of SGS Productions.

Guru Saravanan, who earlier worked as an assistant director to renowned filmmaker K. S. Ravikumar, made his directorial debut with 'Koogle Kuttappa', produced by K. S. Ravikumar himself and featuring him in the lead. This upcoming project marks Guru Saravanan’s third directorial venture.

The film features dual protagonists. Sathish Kumar, who has often played the character of a friend to top actors such as Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan in their films before going on to establish himself as a hero through films like 'Conjuring Kannappan' and 'Sattam En Kaiyil', plays one of the lead roles in this film.

Sharing the screen as the other lead hero is Aadhi Sai Kumar, son of popular Telugu actor Sai Kumar. A well-known action hero in the Telugu film industry with over 10 successful films to his credit, Aadhi Sai Kumar makes his Tamil cinema debut with this project.

The film’s cinematography will be handled by Manoj Paramahamsa, who has earned acclaim across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries through films such as 'Beast' and 'Leo'. Sources claim that the ace cinematographer has come on board this project after being drawn by the film’s unique storyline.

Music for the film will be composed by renowned music director Ghibran, known for his work in several films starring 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan. Art direction will be overseen by Durairaj, who has worked on numerous leading Tamil films.

The shooting of this new film, produced by G. Suresh under SGS Productions and directed by Guru Saravanan, starring Sathish and Aadhi Sai Kumar, is scheduled to begin in January. The film is slated for release next year.

--IANS

mkr/