April 30, 2026 9:19 AM हिंदी

Rithvikk Dhanjani: When I’m dancing, I’m truly present

Rithvikk Dhanjani: When I’m dancing, I’m truly present

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actor Rithvikk Dhanjani has professed his love for dancing and said that wherever he is grooving, he is truly present.

“A life without dancing is a life wasted. I think when I’m dancing is when I’m truly present, truly living in the moment,” Rithvikk told IANS.

The actor says nothing makes him happier than shaking a leg to sounds.

“There is nothing in this world that makes me happier than my two feet grooving to the rhythm of sound. And unlike what most people think, you don’t really need a skill set to dance, because dancing was never meant to be done with your body—it was always meant to be done with your heart,” added the actor.

“So if your heart is happy, just move; your happiness is going to multiply tenfold,” concluded the 37-year-old actor.

Rithvikk made his acting debut in 2009 with Bandini. However, his work on Pavitra Rishta helped him earn wider recognition.

The actor had his first success with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. His film debut Jo Hum Chahein failed to leave a mark. The year 2013, marked a turning point in his career as he turned host with Yeh Hai Aashiqui, India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance.

He made his web debut with I Don't Watch TV and has been part of successful web series, including XXX and Cartel.

The actor was last seen on screen as a host on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, a dance reality show. It was judged by Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan and Malaika Arora. Manisha Rani and her professional partner, Ashutosh Pawar, were announced as the winners of the 2024 edition.

In OTT, he was seen in the series “Half Love Half Arranged Season 2,” which also featured Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo.

--IANS

dc/

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