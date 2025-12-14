December 14, 2025 12:25 PM हिंदी

Rithvikk Dhanjani finds joy in art and history during vacation in Amsterdam

Rithvikk Dhanjani finds joy in art and history during vacation in Amsterdam

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Popular TV actor Rithvikk Dhanjani, on Sunday, took to social media to share glimpses from his Amsterdam vacation.

Staying in the heart of the city, the actor soaked in its rich art, history and music. Rithvikk enjoyed leisurely walks, cosy cafés and the vibrant cultural atmosphere that surrounded him at every turn. Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor posted a series of photos in which he was seen exploring the heart of Amsterdam, soaking in the city’s art, history and vibrant cultural charm during his vacation.

For the caption, Rithvikk wrote, “Stayed two nights in the centre of Amsterdam and accidentally walked into art, history, music, cafés, and excellent decisions. Found a hotel right in the centre of it all.

Where culture knocks before you leave the room, music hums outside the window, and the city, literally a short walk away… in every direction. If you’re coming to Amsterdam, this shall be your “start here” button.”

In the images, the ‘Cartel’ actor could be seen sporting a black jacket paired with blue denims, completing his look with stylish sunnies. Rithvikk struck candid poses for the camera, looking relaxed and happy as he soaked in the vacation mood.

Interestingly, Rithvikk often gives a glimpse into his life through his social media posts, sharing moments from his travels, work commitments and everyday experiences.

Work-wise, the actor recently featured in the series, “Half Love Half Arranged S2” which also starred Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo.

Speaking about his role, Rithvikk Dhanjani had earlier shared, “Stepping into the world of Half Love Half Arranged has been a thrilling ride. Ved is a character who embraces life with a certain lightness and joy, which I think will appeal to viewers. It’s been a blast working alongside such talented actors and I feel this season is sure to be a rollercoaster of emotions!”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

WPI inflation, India-US trade talks, Rupee movement likely to drive market next week

WPI inflation, India-US trade talks, Rupee movement likely to drive market next week

The Third Eye: Putin’s India visit adds to geopolitical balance

The Third Eye: Putin’s India visit adds to geopolitical balance

CII proposes 6-pronged investment roadmap for India’s next decade of growth

CII proposes 6-pronged investment roadmap for India’s next decade of growth

Kolkata image takes hit in international media after chaos at Messi event

Kolkata's image takes hit in international media after chaos at Messi event

India emerges as world’s 3rd most competitive AI power

India emerges as world’s 3rd most competitive AI power

Amaal Mallik says controversies have affected his family more than him

Amaal Mallik says controversies have affected his family more than him

Green calls IPL auction listing manager’s ‘stuff-up’, says he’s ‘good to bowl’

Green calls IPL auction listing manager’s ‘stuff-up’, says he’s ‘good to bowl’

Rana Daggubati's better half Miheeka wishes Happy birthday to her 'love' in a sweet post

Rana Daggubati's better half Miheeka wishes Happy birthday to her 'love' in a sweet post

Rithvikk Dhanjani finds joy in art and history during vacation in Amsterdam

Rithvikk Dhanjani finds joy in art and history during vacation in Amsterdam

Nani says 'It will be a storm this year' as he wishes birthday to 'The Paradise' maker Srikanth Odela

Nani says 'It will be a storm this year' as he wishes birthday to 'The Paradise' maker Srikanth Odela