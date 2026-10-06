Rithvik Dhanjani on coming second in ‘KKK15’: Feels great to still be at the top of the game

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Television actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who lost the winner’s trophy to actor Avinash Mishra in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, says finishing among the top two once again has left him with a deep sense of gratitude and pride.

Looking back at his journey in the 15th edition, Rithvik said: “To be able to, you know, challenge myself every single time, to be able to overcome my fears over and over again and to be able to perform the way I did.”

For the actor, the stunt-based reality show has always demanded more than just physical strength. He says he has consistently pushed himself mentally and physically, giving everything he has to every season.

The actor also spoke about his final competition with Avinash, with the two reportedly separated by just around five to eight seconds in their final timings. Rather than looking at the narrow difference as a disappointment, Rithvik expressed happiness in having competed alongside someone he considers a formidable performer.

“I couldn't be more happier than what I am right now to be competing with Avinash because he is a force to reckon with,” Rithvik said, adding that his heart is filled with pride and love for his fellow contestant.

He acknowledged that while the difference between their timings was merely a matter of seconds, he believed this year belonged to Avinash.

“I’m just grateful that I am a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ family and I have been a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ family for the past decade,” he said.

“This place is home and it feels great to still be at the top of the game. It makes me feel good about myself. I’m proud of myself.”

The actor made his acting debut in 2009 with Bandini. However, his work on Pavitra Rishta helped him earn wider recognition.

The actor had his first success with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. His film debut Jo Hum Chahein failed to leave a mark. The year 2013, marked a turning point in his career as he turned host with Yeh Hai Aashiqui, India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance.

He made his web debut with I Don't Watch TV and has been part of successful web series, including XXX and Cartel. In OTT, he was seen in the series “Half Love Half Arranged Season 2,” which also featured Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo.

--IANS

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