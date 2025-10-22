October 22, 2025 2:03 PM हिंदी

Riteish Deshmukh's sons say 'Diwali lunch will never be the same' as he is busy shooting

Riteish Deshmukh's sons say 'Diwali lunch will never be the same' as he is busy shooting

Mumbai Oct 22 (IANS) Riteish Deshmukh had to skip the Diwali celebration at home this year as he is busy shooting for his much-awaited next, "Raja Shivaji".

Missing their father during the family Diwali lunch, Riteish's sons- Riaan and Rahyl gifted the actor a handmade Diwali note that went like this, "Hi baba, I know you are working hard for us. Today is Diwali but I hope the light reaches you. The Diwali lunch will never be the same without you. Have a great day at shoot (sic)."

Overwhelmed after receiving all the love from his kids, Riteish shared the note on his Instagram Stories and penned, "Aur jeene ko kya chahiye!!! Shooting for @rajashivaji is special but receiving letter from boys makes it everlasting."

His better half, Genelia, also reshared his social media stories, saying, "First love- baba," followed by a green heart emoji.

Riteish is donning multiple hats as an actor, producer, and director in "Raja Shivaji".

The film, which is being made under Riteish's home banner Mumbai Film Company in association with Jio Studios, will see him in the titular role, along with him taking charge as the director.

The much-awaited project is a cinematic adaptation of the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Besides Riteish, the illustrious star cast of the film further includes Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh, along with others.

The first look motion poster from the drama features a powerful figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj standing in the middle of a battlefield, firmly holding a sword. With flames blazing around him, we could also see the bright orange Maratha flag waving above.

"Raja Shivaji" is slated for a theatrical release on Maharashtra Day, May 1, 2026.

Over and above this, Riteish's lineup also includes "Masti 4," co-starring Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Over one‑third of Indian employees in Zoho, Apple, NVIDIA from tier 3 colleges: Report

Over one‑third of Indian employees in Zoho, Apple, NVIDIA from tier 3 colleges: Report

Vivek Oberoi shares glimpses from Diwali celebrations with family and R Madhavan

Vivek Oberoi shares glimpses from Diwali celebrations with family and R Madhavan

Indian cinema stars form bee-line to wish Minister of Home Affairs of India, Amit Shah on his birthday

Indian cinema stars form bee-line to wish Minister of Home Affairs of India, Amit Shah on his birthday

Rights groups condemn listing of Baloch activists under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act

Rights groups condemn listing of Baloch activists under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act

NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against Bhilai Jaypee Cement over Rs 45 crore default

NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against Bhilai Jaypee Cement over Rs 45 crore default

Sivaji, Laya-starrer titled 'Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani' (Photo credit: Sivaji/X)

Sivaji, Laya-starrer titled 'Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani'

Vaani Kapoor says Happy birthday Mumma to the 'woman who made everything feel possible'

Vaani Kapoor says Happy birthday Mumma to the 'woman who made everything feel possible'

Diwali celebrated in Los Angeles with zeal, showcases cultural harmony

Diwali celebrated in Los Angeles with zeal, showcases cultural harmony

Your hardwork and your proficiency amaze me, says Rajinikanth to 'Bison' director Mari Selvaraj (Photo Credit: Mari Selvaraj/X)

Your hardwork and your proficiency amaze me, says Rajinikanth to 'Bison' director Mari Selvaraj

Parineeti Chopra’s mom Reena pens emotional note on her daughter’s motherhood journey

Parineeti Chopra’s mom Reena pens emotional note on her daughter’s motherhood journey