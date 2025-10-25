October 25, 2025 2:47 AM हिंदी

Riteish Deshmukh shoots amid the Sahyadri range for 'Raja Shivaji'

Riteish Deshmukh shoots amid the Sahyadri range for 'Raja Shivaji'

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a serene video from the scenic Sahyadri mountains on his Instagram stories. He captioned it as "The beautiful Sahyadri, #RajaShivaji".

The mist-covered hills and lush greenery created a breathtaking backdrop, giving fans a glimpse of the natural beauty surrounding the shoot of his upcoming Marathi historical epic, 'Raja Shivaji'.

Currently filming for the much-awaited project, Riteish, who also directs the film, has chosen the Sahyadri ranges as the prime location to capture the grandeur and essence of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.

The film marks his return to Marathi cinema after the success of 'Ved' and 'Lai Bhaari'.

Recently, the actor took to a social media account to tell his fans that this year, he, along with his family, could not celebrate Diwali in their hometown, Latur, like every year because of his shooting schedule, but the actor shared a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations with his son and wife, Genelia D'Souza, held in Mumbai.

In the video shared by Riteish, the actor is seen joyfully applying milk, uptan and oil to his sons as a part of the traditional Diwali ritual, highlighting a bonding moment between the father and his boys.

The clip then also showed the children making colourful rangolis, followed by Genelia performing the aarti of her sons as a part of a heartwarming family custom.

In a sweet reversal, Riteish and the boys were also seen performing Genelia's "aarti", after which the kids lovingly bowed down to seek blessings from their mother.

The video concluded with all four -- Riteish, Genelia, Riaan and Raahyl -- wishing everyone a Happy Diwali and Happy Padwa.

Riteish also shared pictures of handwritten letters from his sons, who were missing him for Diwali lunch.

One note read, "Hi Baba! Happy Diwali! Hope you are having a good time on set. We are missing you for the Diwali lunch, but I know you are doing something that you love. I hope your film succeeds."

Another note from his younger son said, "Hi, Baba! I know you are working hard for us. Today is Diwali, but I hope the light reaches you. The Diwali lunch will never be the same without you. Have a great day at the shoot. Love, Rayo Payo."

Sharing the letters, Riteish wrote, "Nothing better than receiving letters from your kids on Diwali day. And added, Aur jeene ko kya chahiye. Shooting for 'Raja Shivaji' is special, but receiving letters from boys makes it everlasting."

--IANS

rd/khz

LATEST NEWS

Have become more serious about the future: Shoaib Ibrahim on life after becoming a father

Have become more serious about the future: Shoaib Ibrahim on life after becoming a father

Ankita Lokhande celebrates Diwali with husband Vicky Jain & in-laws at Bilaspur

Ankita Lokhande celebrates Diwali with husband Vicky Jain & in-laws at Bilaspur

Riteish Deshmukh shoots amid the Sahyadri range for 'Raja Shivaji'

Riteish Deshmukh shoots amid the Sahyadri range for 'Raja Shivaji'

Jay Bhanushali enjoys a fun-filled 10-day Japan trip with his daughters, sans wife Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali enjoys a fun-filled 10-day Japan trip with his daughters, sans wife Mahhi Vij

Indian women wrestlers shine in U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship in Novi Sad in Serbia. Photo credit: WFI

Indian women wrestlers shine in U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship in Serbia

India starts with a bang on Day 1 of at the 4th South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium, Ranchi. Photo credit: SAFF Athletics

India starts with a bang on Day 1 of 4th SAAF Senior Athletics Championships

Liverpool, Manchester United looking to build on wins in Premier League this weekend. File Photo

Football: Liverpool, Manchester United looking to build on wins in Premier League

Chhattisgarh gears up for historic PM Modi visit during Rajyotsav on Nov 1, holiday declared

Chhattisgarh gears up for historic PM Modi visit during Rajyotsav on Nov 1, holiday declared

‘Gandhi’s 20th century to Modi’s 21st’: Maha CM highlights Berjis Desai’s bold claim

‘Gandhi’s 20th century to Modi’s 21st’: Maha CM highlights Berjis Desai’s bold claim

Bengaluru Torpeodes beat Ahmedabad Defenders, book final against Mumbai Meteors in the final of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2025 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday. Photo credit: PVL

PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpeodes beat Ahmedabad Defenders, book final against Mumbai Meteors