PM Modi, Trump review India-US Strategic Partnership progress in phone conversation

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday with both leaders discussing bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments.

During the call, PM Modi and President Trump underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade.

"Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all sectors.

The leaders also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security, and other priority areas that are central to the implementation of the India–US COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st century.

They discussed various regional and global developments and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests.

Last month, Trump said that he plans to visit India soon, praising PM Modi as a “great man” and his “friend.”

Responding to a question during a press conference at the White House on November 6, Trump said the trade negotiations with India are going “very well.”

“He's a friend of mine, and we speak, and he wants me to go there. We'll figure that out. I'll go…He’s a great man and I’ll be going,” he added.

When asked if he would travel to India next year, Trump said, “it could be, yeah.” The US President also remembered his last visit to India in 2020, saying, “I had a great trip there with the Prime Minister.”

The US President also claimed that India has “largely stopped buying oil from Russia.”

Trump’s statement came days after the White House said that Trump has great respect for Prime Minister Modi and said the two leaders speak “pretty frequently.”

While responding to a question on India-US ties on November 4, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump “feels very positive and strongly” about the bilateral relationship.

“I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently.”

On the trade negotiations, Leavitt had revealed that Trump and his team are in “serious discussions” with the Indian side.

”The President and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions with India with respect to that topic,” she added.

--IANS

akl/as