December 11, 2025 8:53 PM हिंदी

Makers of 'Mowgli 2025' tender apology to Censor Board for 'unintended remark' made by their actor

Makers of 'Mowgli 2025' tender apology to Censor Board for 'unintended remark' made by their actor (Photo Credit: People Media Factory/X)

Hyderabad, Dec 11 (IANS) The makers of director Sandeep Raj's upcoming romantic action film 'Mowgli 2025', featuring actor Roshan Kanakala and Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar in the lead, on Thursday extended their sincere apologies to the Censor Board and the Censor Officer for what they called an "unfortunate incident" that took place on Wednesday.

Taking to its X timeline, People Media Factory, the production house producing the film, wrote, "People Media Factory extends its sincere apologies to the Censor Board and the Censor Officer for the unfortunate incident yesterday."

It went on to say,"An unintended remark was made by our actor, Bandi Saroj, regarding the Censor Board and the Officer’s reactions. We wish to clarify that we hold the highest regard for the Censor process and deeply respect the Board’s role in governing content with responsibility and integrity. The team comprises highly capable administrators and senior industry professionals whose guidance we value immensely."

Admitting that the statement was a loose one, the production house further said, "The remark was a loose and unintended statement, and we are withdrawing it from all published content with immediate effect. We express our gratitude to the Censor Board for their continued cooperation and support."

For the unaware, young hero Roshan Kanakala, who impressed with his brilliant performance in his debut film 'Bubble Gum', is playing the lead in 'Mowgli 2025' which is being directed by Sandeep Raj, best known for his National Award-winning film 'Color Photo'.

Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad are producing the film under the People Media Factory banner.

Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar is making her debut as a heroine with this film, the cinematography of which is being handled by Rama Maruthi M. Kala Bhairava has been entrusted with scoring the film's music. Editing for the film is by Kodati Pawan Kalyan and art direction is by Kiran Mamidi. Nataraj Madigonda has choreographed the action scenes. The film has screenplay by Rama Maruthi M and Radhakrishna Reddy.

--IANS

mkr/

