Riteish Deshmukh gives a glimpse of his beautiful ‘world’

Mumbai Jan 13 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh gave a sneak peek of his world featuring his actress wife Genelia D'Souza and their two sons, Raahyl and Riaan.

The actor shared a video reel on his social media account that featured Genelia and his sons having a ball of a time with each other and laughing to their heart's content.

Riteish captioned it as, “My World.”

Talking about Riteish and Genelia, the two first met on the sets of their 2003 debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam, where friendship gradually blossomed into love.

After dating for over a decade, the couple tied the knot on February 3, 2012, in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony.

Riteish and Genelia welcomed two sons, their first son Riaan was born in 2014, and their second boy Raahyl was born in 2016.

Recently, Raahyl left his ‘Aai and Baba’ to be with his team for a football match in Abu Dhabi.

The doting mother and father were seen smothering him with kisses and hugging him tight.

Genelia had shared a video on her social media account, with a cute caption that read, “When the little one leaves us to head to stay with his team and Baba and Aai realise the little one is growing up.”

A few months ago, Genelia and Riteish’s older son, Riaan took his first flight without his parents.

The mommy was seen getting emotional on seeing her son growing up and hitting a new milestone.

She had taken to her social media account to upload a video of her, Riteish, and their younger son Raahyl seeing off Riaan at the airport.

Expressing her pride in seeing her son take his first steps into facing the world alone, Genelia wrote, "First flight without us. It was always about firsts with us, slowly getting used to the firsts without us.. Go live little ones, grow, experience life - Aai/ Baba/ Rahyo/ Flash will be waiting at home for you (green heart emoji) (sic)."

--IANS

rd/