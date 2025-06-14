June 14, 2025 8:31 PM हिंदी

'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' actress Eshaa Pathak has a special surprise for her dad this Father’s Day

'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' actress Eshaa Pathak has a special surprise for her dad this Father’s Day

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) 'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' actress Eshaa Pathak has a special surprise for her dad this Father’s Day, which will be celebrated on Sunday.

This year, the diva has decided to take time off from the shoot to plan something special for her dad.

"I want to bring him all his favorite things and cook something he really enjoys. He has a sweet tooth, so I’ll try to make a dessert that puts a smile on his face. All I want is for him to feel loved and to know how much he means to me. This Father’s Day, I want him to know that his daughter did something just for him—from the heart,” she disclosed.

Eshaa shared that her father continues to guide her every single day.

Reminiscing some fond memories with him, she added, "My childhood routine was hectic—school, classes, coming home late—but no matter how tired he was from work, he was always there. Without resting or even having tea, he would drop me to class, wait outside, and bring me back—rain or shine. Even after a long day, he would sit beside me while I did my homework. Even if he was sleepy, he stayed until I finished. I’m very proud of him and feel incredibly blessed. If every girl had a father like mine, it would be the most beautiful thing in her life.”

Eshaa revealed that she loves how calm her father is during unflattering situations. The actress stated, "No matter how tough or stressful the situation, I’ve never seen him lose his temper. I’ve grown up watching him face everything with patience and peace. He never shouted or reacted in anger, even during difficult times. That’s what makes him so special. When you're calm, you think clearly and make better decisions—and that’s something I truly hope to learn from him.”

Starring Savi Thakur, and Swati Shah in crucial roles, "Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri" airs every day at 8:30 PM on Sun Neo.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Victoria Beckham says 'proud of you' after David Beckham awarded knighthood

Victoria Beckham says 'proud of you' after husband David awarded knighthood

'Markram’s composure and Bavuma’s grit under pressure stood tall': Tendulkar, De Villiers laud SA's historic triumph in the World Test Championship final at the Lord's in London on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

'Markram’s composure and Bavuma’s grit under pressure stood tall': Tendulkar, De Villiers laud SA's historic WTC triumph

'The wait has finally ended': Steyn, Anjum congratulate South Africa on winning World Test Championship by beating Australia by five wickets in the final at the Lord's in London on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

'The wait has finally ended': Steyn, Anjum congratulate SA on winning WTC final

'Kannappa' shares the heartfelt journey of a hardcore atheist turning into Shiv Bhakt

'Kannappa' shares the heartfelt journey of a hardcore atheist turning into Shiv Bhakt

Close to arming nuclear weapon, we knew Iran was cheating: Israeli Ambassador (IANS exclusive)

Close to arming nuclear weapon, we knew Iran was cheating: Israeli Ambassador (IANS Exclusive)

Kiren Rijiju lays foundation of e-Vidhan project for paperless Delhi Assembly

Kiren Rijiju lays foundation of e-Vidhan project for paperless Delhi Assembly

Chill out guys, says Anirudh as he trashes wedding rumours

Chill out guys, says Anirudh as he trashes wedding rumours

'Mayday' was pilot's final call before tragic crash: Aviation Ministry reveals alarming details

'Mayday' was pilot's final call before tragic crash: Aviation Ministry reveals alarming details

Indian women's team suffers narrow 2-3 defeat against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 match at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre near London on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

FIH Pro League; Indian women's team suffers narrow 2-3 defeat against Australia

Allu Arjun congratulates Atlee as he receives an honorary doctorate

Allu Arjun congratulates Atlee as he receives an honorary doctorate