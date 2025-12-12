Rishita Kotharii on essaying the lead role in Sehar Hone Ko Hai: It’s an emotional experience

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actress Rishita Kothari, currently seen in the show Sehar as the lead, is seen to be making a remarkable debut into television with her strong yet subtle character portrayal.

The actress, speaking about her debut and bagging the lead role, said, "This show is extremely close to my heart because Sehar feels like a part of me. When I first read the script, I felt an instant connection.”

She also spoke about bagging the lead role in her debut show and how it felt like a dream. “Playing a lead role in my very first TV show is overwhelming, and I am grateful that I get to live this dream in such a meaningful story."

Rishita also believes the project arrived at the perfect moment when she was ready to embrace a character with profound emotional layers. Reflecting on her preparation, Rishita shared, "Sehar is layered, emotional, and very human. To bring her alive, I spent time understanding her backstory, her fears, her strength, and her vulnerabilities. I didn’t want to act; I wanted to be her. Every scene pushes me to grow, both as an actor and as a person."

The actress also added that the challenge of embodying a character with such depth has been the biggest learning experience of her debut. Rishita also credited her team for shaping her journey. "My director, co-actors, and the entire crew have been pillars of support. They guided me, encouraged me, and helped me explore Sehar in ways I couldn’t have imagined. A show becomes special when the people behind it believe in you wholeheartedly, and that belief has made me more confident as an artist."

She shared that the nurturing atmosphere on set motivates her to give her best every day. Sharing what the audience should expect, she added, "Sehar Hone Ko Hai is more than just a show; it’s an emotional experience. It reflects real struggles, love, hope, and resilience. I want people to see a bit of themselves in Sehar. If the audience feels even a fraction of what I felt while portraying her, I’ll consider my job truly done." Rishitaa also expressed gratitude and excitement and said, "This show marks a new chapter in my life," she concludes.

"Debuting with such a beautiful story is a blessing. I hope the audience embraces Sehar the way I have – and continues walking with me on this beautiful journey."

Sehar Hone Ko Hai, along with Rishita Kothari, also marks the comeback of TV stars Mahhi Vij and Parth Samthaan. At its heart, the show portrays a mother’s relentless battle against patriarchal pressures and rigid societal norms to create a brighter future for her daughter.

–IANS

rd/