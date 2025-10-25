Rishab Shetty's Diwali celebration includes 'a lifetime of memories' with loved ones

Mumbai Oct 25 (IANS) Aside from being a Sandalwood heartthrob, Rishab Shetty is also a perfect family man. For the 'Kantara' actor, Diwali 2025 was all about creating 'a lifetime of memories' with his loved ones.

Rishab took to social media and dropped a couple of festive photos with his better half, Pragathi Rishab Shetty, son Ranvit Shetty, and daughter Raadya Shetty. All four of them were seen looking Diwali-ready in stunning ethnic attire.

Posting pics from the Diwali celebration on his Instagram, Rishab penned, "A festival of lights, a lifetime of memories.. Grateful for family, love, and laughter this Deepavali..(sic)."

In the meantime, basking in the success of his latest release, “Kantara: Chapter 1”, Rishab claimed that the real fun of filmmaking begins by “calling the shots.”

He recently took to his IG and shared a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of his latest release. The photos featured him taking charge as the director, 'calling the shots'.

“Nothing beats the thrill of calling the shots, that's where the real fun of filmmaking begins! #KantaraChapter1,” he wrote as the caption.

Before that, Rishab revealed that he shot 'Kantara: Chapter 1' climax with a swollen leg & exhausted body.

Uploading certain BTS snaps from the climax, he wrote, "This was during the climax shoot , a swollen leg, an exhausted body .. but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who have supported us..(sic)."

Apart from Rishab, “Kantara: Chapter 1” also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in crucial roles, along with others.

A prequel to the 2022 film "Kantara", the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

"Kantara: Chapter 1" reached the cinema halls on October 2.

