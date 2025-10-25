October 25, 2025 5:23 PM हिंदी

Rishab Shetty's Diwali celebration includes 'a lifetime of memories' with loved ones

Rishab Shetty's Diwali celebration includes 'a lifetime of memories' with loved ones

Mumbai Oct 25 (IANS) Aside from being a Sandalwood heartthrob, Rishab Shetty is also a perfect family man. For the 'Kantara' actor, Diwali 2025 was all about creating 'a lifetime of memories' with his loved ones.

Rishab took to social media and dropped a couple of festive photos with his better half, Pragathi Rishab Shetty, son Ranvit Shetty, and daughter Raadya Shetty. All four of them were seen looking Diwali-ready in stunning ethnic attire.

Posting pics from the Diwali celebration on his Instagram, Rishab penned, "A festival of lights, a lifetime of memories.. Grateful for family, love, and laughter this Deepavali..(sic)."

In the meantime, basking in the success of his latest release, “Kantara: Chapter 1”, Rishab claimed that the real fun of filmmaking begins by “calling the shots.”

He recently took to his IG and shared a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of his latest release. The photos featured him taking charge as the director, 'calling the shots'.

“Nothing beats the thrill of calling the shots, that's where the real fun of filmmaking begins! #KantaraChapter1,” he wrote as the caption.

Before that, Rishab revealed that he shot 'Kantara: Chapter 1' climax with a swollen leg & exhausted body.

Uploading certain BTS snaps from the climax, he wrote, "This was during the climax shoot , a swollen leg, an exhausted body .. but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who have supported us..(sic)."

Apart from Rishab, “Kantara: Chapter 1” also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in crucial roles, along with others.

A prequel to the 2022 film "Kantara", the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

"Kantara: Chapter 1" reached the cinema halls on October 2.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

AI integration redefining diagnostics and patient care in India: Dr Jitendra Singh

AI integration redefining diagnostics and patient care in India: Dr Jitendra Singh

‘Deeply painful’: MPCA condemns molestation of Australian women cricketers

‘Deeply painful’: MPCA condemns molestation of Australian women cricketers

Shubman Gill hails ‘near-perfect’ win for India after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shine in the third and final ODI of the series in Sydney on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS Photo

3rd ODI: Gill hails ‘near-perfect’ win for India after Rohit and Kohli shine in Sydney

Alia Bhatt celebrates the birthday of her ‘mama birdie’, Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt celebrates the birthday of her ‘mama birdie’, Soni Razdan

As Trump embarks on Asia tour, world awaits outcome from Xi talks, and if he indeed will meet Kim again

As Trump embarks on Asia tour, world awaits outcome from Xi talks, and if he indeed will meet Kim again

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' maker JD Majethia mourns the loss of Satish Shah: 'My heart breaks'

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' maker JD Majethia mourns the loss of Satish Shah: 'My heart breaks'

Seshasayee Paper Q2 net profit falls 21 pc to Rs 22.4 Crore

Seshasayee Paper Q2 net profit falls 21 pc to Rs 22.4 crore

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma reflect on 168-run partnership in vintage batsmanship after consolation win in the third and final ODI in Sydney on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: Kohli, Rohit reflect on 168-run partnership in vintage batsmanship after consolation win

Gauahar Khan hits the gym to shed pregnancy weight, saying, “Be your own champion.”

Gauahar Khan hits the gym to shed pregnancy weight, saying, “Be your own champion.”

CJI Gavai meets Bhutan King, reaffirms commitment to strengthening India–Bhutan relations

CJI Gavai meets Bhutan King, reaffirms commitment to strengthening India–Bhutan relations