October 06, 2026 5:14 PM हिंदी

Rise and Fall 2: Kajal Raghwani reveals she tried to commit suicide, had cut her wrist

Rise and Fall 2 :Kajal Raghwani reveals she tried to commit suicide, had cut her wrist

Mumbai, October 6 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani opened up about one of the most difficult chapters of her life on Rise and Fall Season 2.

She revealed that she had once tried to end her life and had cut her wrist during a deeply troubled phase.

The revelation came during a conversation in the Tower when Niharika Tiwari noticed the mark on Kajal’s hand and asked her about it. Kajal responded candidly, “Kaata hai.. Maine kaata tha… sucide karne ke liye”. (It is a cut. I had cut myself to commit suicide.)

Her revelation left the other contestants shocked. Manish Kashyap reacted to Kajal’s confession, saying, “Mein injection se darta hu, yaha ladkiyaan haat kaat letu. Itna himaat kaha se hota hai yaar aap log ko.. shiddhat se pyaar kariye lekin agar koi bhul raha hai toh bhul jao”. (I am scared of injections, and here girls cut their hands. Where do you people get so much courage from? Love someone wholeheartedly, but if someone is forgetting you, then let them go)

When the conversation turned to the reason behind her decision, Kajal made it clear that it was not simply about someone leaving her or over a heartbreak.

When Niharika suggested that perhaps it was connected to love, Kajal said it was something she had done for herself. Manish, unable to understand her reasoning, questioned her further, asking, “Mein apne liye apna haat kyu kaatunga”. (Why would I cut my own hand for myself?)

Kajal then opened up about how she had been feeling at the time, saying, “Mujhe nahi jeena tha,mujhe duniya samajh nahi aa rahi thi”. (I did not want to live; I could not understand the world around me)

Kajal has earlier spoken about difficult relationships and emotional struggles on the show earlier as well.

In another conversation, she had opened up about her relationship with Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav, saying the two grew close while working together and eventually fell in love.

She said, “I am not the only one who has fallen in love with a married man, a lot of women have. The situation was such that we worked together, became attracted to each other and fell in love.”

Kajal has also said that she was in a five-year relationship with Khesari and claimed that he would still miss her. However, she later separately clarified that the man she accused of physically abusing her was not Khesari Lal Yadav.

She said the physical abuse happened in another relationship and that she did not want to reveal that person's identity.

Talking about the show, it is produced by Banijay Asia, and hosted by Virender Sehwag.

–IANS

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